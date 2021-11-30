GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Judge Memorial 60, Bonneville 42
Lehi 52, Real Salt Lake 41
Pinnacle 26, Merit Academy 12
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
