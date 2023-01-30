BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carrington 56, Maple River 55
Century 75, Mandan 73
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minn. 85, Oak Grove Lutheran 76
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 82, St. John 39
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 69, Benson County 54
Larimore 65, Hatton-Northwood 32
Linton/HMB 60, Medina/P-B 59
North Star 70, New Rockford-Sheyenne 38
Thompson 73, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 19
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.