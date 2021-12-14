GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 55, Madelia 42

Becker 97, St. Cloud 29

Buffalo 51, Delano 39

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 90, Springfield 58

Cromwell 66, Deer River 32

Duluth Marshall 73, Eveleth-Gilbert 37

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 61, St. Paul Johnson 27

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 73, Lake of the Woods 28

La Crosse Central, Wis. 48, La Crescent 35

Mesabi East 52, Floodwood 31

Minneapolis Edison 66, Hope Academy 34

Minneapolis Southwest 59, St. Paul Central 46

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, G-F-W 54

Mora 50, Braham 48

NCEUH 67, Bagley 26

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47

Rocori 79, Big Lake 56

Rushford-Peterson 65, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 47

South Ridge 90, McGregor 34

Spring Grove 43, Mabel-Canton 38

Staples-Motley 72, Greenway 59

Twin Cities Academy 58, Hmong Academy 17

United Christian 71, Schaeffer Academy 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you