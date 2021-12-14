GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 55, Madelia 42
Becker 97, St. Cloud 29
Buffalo 51, Delano 39
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 90, Springfield 58
Cromwell 66, Deer River 32
Duluth Marshall 73, Eveleth-Gilbert 37
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 61, St. Paul Johnson 27
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 73, Lake of the Woods 28
La Crosse Central, Wis. 48, La Crescent 35
Mesabi East 52, Floodwood 31
Minneapolis Edison 66, Hope Academy 34
Minneapolis Southwest 59, St. Paul Central 46
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, G-F-W 54
Mora 50, Braham 48
NCEUH 67, Bagley 26
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47
Rocori 79, Big Lake 56
Rushford-Peterson 65, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 47
South Ridge 90, McGregor 34
Spring Grove 43, Mabel-Canton 38
Staples-Motley 72, Greenway 59
Twin Cities Academy 58, Hmong Academy 17
United Christian 71, Schaeffer Academy 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/