BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class C1 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict C1-1=
Falls City 47, Fairbury 43
Subdistrict C1-3=
Conestoga 63, Louisville 37
Subdistrict C1-4=
Bishop Neumann 48, Arlington 28
Subdistrict C1-8=
Milford 31, Centennial 30
Subdistrict C1-9=
Kearney Catholic 63, Gibbon 48
Class C2 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict C2-1=
Johnson County Central 49, Southern 48
Subdistrict C2-6=
Crofton 51, Tri County Northeast 45
Subdistrict C2-7=
Plainview 47, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 39
Subdistrict C2-9=
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Subdistrict C2-10=
Thayer Central 59, Superior 44
Class D1 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict D1-1=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Subdistrict D1-6=
North Central 68, Niobrara-Verdigre 30
Subdistrict D1-7=
Burwell 65, Twin Loup 31
Subdistrict D1-8=
Blue Hill 59, Silver Lake 49
Subdistrict D1-9=
Southern Valley 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39
Subdistrict D1-11=
Southwest 53, Arapahoe 47
Class D2 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict D2-1=
Lewiston 53, Dorchester 32
Subdistrict D2-5=
St. Mary's 63, CWC 47
Subdistrict D2-6=
Hampton 47, Palmer 43
Subdistrict D2-10=
Arthur County 68, South Platte 42
Subdistrict D2-11=
Creek Valley 59, Minatare 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
