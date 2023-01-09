PREP HOCKEY=
Anoka 4, Northern Tier 0
Black River Falls, Wis. 2, Winona 1
Crookston 4, Thief River Falls 1
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 4, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 3
Holy Angels 6, New Prague 1
Luverne 12, Worthington 0
Marshall 3, Windom 1
Minnesota River 4, Fairmont 0
North Shore Storm 4, Northern Lakes 3
Prior Lake 1, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Red Wing 4, Rochester Mayo 1
Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 3, River Lakes 2
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.