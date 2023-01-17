GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central 62, Crescent Valley 59, 2OT

Clatskanie 70, Mannahouse Christian 59

Corbett 54, Riverdale 36

Creswell 63, Dayton 51

Hudson's Bay, Wash. 0, De La Salle 0

Jesuit 67, Jefferson PDX 39

Lebanon 55, McKay 29

McNary 52, South Salem 45

Mountain View 63, Caldera 38

Nestucca 33, Knappa 32

Portland Christian 35, Faith Bible 32

Redmond 58, Ridgeview 55

Silverton 55, Corvallis 32

Summit 44, Bend 28

Sutherlin 66, Westside Christian 53

Vernonia 57, Gaston 19

West Salem 60, Sprague 24

Yamhill-Carlton 49, Rainier 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ontario vs. Emmett, Idaho, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

