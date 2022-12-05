GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 47, Buffalo Gap 20

Brentsville 68, Liberty-Bealeton 36

Briar Woods 69, Broad Run 60

Brunswick 53, Appomattox Regional GS 18

Buckingham County 53, Fuqua School 15

Carlisle 67, Southwest Virginia Home School 27

Caroline 59, Essex 38

Charlottesville 54, Wilson Memorial 32

Chatham 80, Tunstall 4

Christiansburg 60, Auburn 43

Deep Run 46, Henrico 39

Denbigh Baptist 38, Peninsula Catholic 17

Dinwiddie 57, Amelia County 27

Grundy 62, J.I. Burton 48

Heritage (Lynchburg) 40, Rustburg 10

Highland-Warrenton 38, Trinity at Meadowview 8

Liberty-Bedford 57, Temple Christian 27

Louisa 58, Amherst County 34

Luray 61, Harrisonburg 20

Marion 66, Holston 33

Massaponax 57, Chancellor 11

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 46, Covington 37

Millbrook 58, Loudoun Valley 38

Norfolk Academy 34, Hickory 31

Norfolk Christian School 41, Hampton Roads 33

Oakton 71, McLean 63

Osbourn 50, Park View-Sterling 22

Powhatan 50, Goochland 6

Pulaski County 51, William Fleming 50

Radford 30, Giles 19

Regents 34, United Christian Academy 20

Richmond Christian 46, Norfolk Collegiate 34

Ridgeview Christian 52, Roanoke Valley Christian 49

Riverbend 67, King George 27

Riverside 43, Freedom (South Riding) 32

Turner Ashby 53, Page County 21

Westover Christian 47, Chatham Hall 25

Windsor 56, Sussex Central 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

