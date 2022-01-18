BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Avon Lake 48

Christian Community School 48, Elyria First Baptist Christian 30

Cin. Moeller 63, Bellbrook 39

Cin. St. Xavier 52, Middletown 46

Combine Academy, N.C. 68, Cin. Taft 63

Elyria Cath. 61, Bay Village Bay 56

Findlay Liberty-Benton 53, Carey 49

Sidney 54, Piqua 51

Westerville N. 50, Cols. DeSales 40

Westerville S. 54, Dublin Jerome 49

Rossford MLK Showcase=

Findlay 65, Sylvania Southview 52

Maumee 48, Hicksville 44

Onsted, Mich. 70, Tol. St. Francis 66, 2OT

Sylvania Northview 70, Cle. St. Ignatius 55

Tol. St. John's 53, Rossford 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

