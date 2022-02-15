GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A District 3=
Semifinal=
Annie Wright 56, Cascade Christian 22
Klahowya 54, Bellevue Christian 29
1A District 6=
Second Place=
Omak 39, Chelan 38
1B District 4=
Third Round=
Naselle 62, Mary Knight 8
Willapa Valley 61, Oakville 4
1B District 7=
Consolation=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53, Republic 26
Inchelium 49, Northport 43
Semifinal=
Wellpinit 48, Odessa 33
Wilbur-Creston 80, Cusick 52
2A District 4=
Consolation=
Hockinson 56, Mark Morris 52
R.A. Long 58, Aberdeen 39
Semifinal=
Hudson's Bay 33, W. F. West 30
Tumwater 46, Washougal 26
2A District 5/6=
Consolation=
Grandview 60, Ephrata 36
Othello 41, East Valley (Yakima) 25
