BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agua Fria 50, Yuma Cibola 47

Anthem Prep 53, North Phoenix Preparatory 28

Combs 72, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 43

Florence 64, Tucson Palo Verde 57

Gilbert Christian 53, Ben Franklin 47

Gilbert Highland 61, West Point 43

Glendale Deer Valley 73, Prescott 61

Glendale O'Connor 67, Chandler 57

Kingman 85, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 52

Mesa 64, Canyon View 46

Mesa Desert Ridge 60, Tolleson 52

Mesa Dobson 47, Chandler Hamilton 45, OT

Mesa Red Mountain 60, Phoenix Maryvale 47

North 68, Mesa Skyline 48

Peoria 77, Phoenix Arcadia 44

Peoria Centennial 83, Glendale Apollo 59

Phoenix Alhambra 52, San Luis 50

Phoenix Browne 56, Glendale Copper Canyon 26

Phoenix Central 80, Paradise Valley 57

Phoenix Christian 76, Phoenix Bourgade 42

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 66, Tempe McClintock 63

Phoenix Pinnacle 74, Corona Del Sol 66

Phoenix Sunnyslope 58, Mesa Mountain View 51

Phoenix Thunderbird 68, Cottonwood Mingus 61

Rancho Solano Prep 63, Tempe Prep 43

Raymond S. Kellis 58, Paradise Honors 53

Red Mesa 68, Tuba City Greyhills 19

Sahuarita 71, Apache Junction 23

Salome 54, Wellton Antelope 47

Scottsdale Coronado 61, Phoenix Goldwater 42

Scottsdale Saguaro 75, Poston Butte 46

St. David 76, Kearny Ray 30

Tempe Marcos de Niza 72, Phoenix Cortez 59

Tucson 73, Rio Rico 40

Tucson Arizona IRHS 60, Marana 38

Tucson Catalina Foothills 79, Tucson Sunnyside 52

Tucson Catalina Magnet 76, Tanque Verde 25

Tucson Empire 67, Tucson Desert View 64

Tucson Pueblo 65, Vista Grande 38

Walden Grove 64, Tucson Sabino 49

Wickenburg 83, Bagdad 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coolidge vs. Lakeside Blue Ridge, ccd.

