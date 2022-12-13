BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agua Fria 50, Yuma Cibola 47
Anthem Prep 53, North Phoenix Preparatory 28
Combs 72, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 43
Florence 64, Tucson Palo Verde 57
Gilbert Christian 53, Ben Franklin 47
Gilbert Highland 61, West Point 43
Glendale Deer Valley 73, Prescott 61
Glendale O'Connor 67, Chandler 57
Kingman 85, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 52
Mesa 64, Canyon View 46
Mesa Desert Ridge 60, Tolleson 52
Mesa Dobson 47, Chandler Hamilton 45, OT
Mesa Red Mountain 60, Phoenix Maryvale 47
North 68, Mesa Skyline 48
Peoria 77, Phoenix Arcadia 44
Peoria Centennial 83, Glendale Apollo 59
Phoenix Alhambra 52, San Luis 50
Phoenix Browne 56, Glendale Copper Canyon 26
Phoenix Central 80, Paradise Valley 57
Phoenix Christian 76, Phoenix Bourgade 42
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 66, Tempe McClintock 63
Phoenix Pinnacle 74, Corona Del Sol 66
Phoenix Sunnyslope 58, Mesa Mountain View 51
Phoenix Thunderbird 68, Cottonwood Mingus 61
Rancho Solano Prep 63, Tempe Prep 43
Raymond S. Kellis 58, Paradise Honors 53
Red Mesa 68, Tuba City Greyhills 19
Sahuarita 71, Apache Junction 23
Salome 54, Wellton Antelope 47
Scottsdale Coronado 61, Phoenix Goldwater 42
Scottsdale Saguaro 75, Poston Butte 46
St. David 76, Kearny Ray 30
Tempe Marcos de Niza 72, Phoenix Cortez 59
Tucson 73, Rio Rico 40
Tucson Arizona IRHS 60, Marana 38
Tucson Catalina Foothills 79, Tucson Sunnyside 52
Tucson Catalina Magnet 76, Tanque Verde 25
Tucson Empire 67, Tucson Desert View 64
Tucson Pueblo 65, Vista Grande 38
Walden Grove 64, Tucson Sabino 49
Wickenburg 83, Bagdad 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coolidge vs. Lakeside Blue Ridge, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.