BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellows Falls Union 77, Twin Valley 28

Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 45, Missisquoi Valley Union 36

Champlain Valley Union 66, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 45

Essex 43, Mount Mansfield Union 41

Fair Haven Union 72, Windsor 58

Hartford 64, Otter Valley Union 52

Leland & Gray Union 58, Poultney 32

Montpelier 85, Williamstown 40

Mount St. Joseph Academy 49, Woodstock Union 38

North Country Union 54, Mount Abraham Union 42

Spaulding 80, Lake Region Union 37

St. Johnsbury Academy 61, Burlington 44

Vergennes Union 56, Enosburg Falls 52

West Rutland 52, Sharon Academy 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

