BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 58, Aurora Central Catholic 28

Air Force Academy 46, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 28

Antioch 60, St. Viator 52

Argo 49, Nazareth 48

Ashton-Franklin Center 55, Leland 23

Augusta Southeastern 48, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 41

Aurora (West Aurora) 73, Oswego 66

Aurora Christian 73, Indian Creek 44

Aurora Math-Science 59, Alden-Hebron 34

Barrington 56, Belvidere North 43

Batavia 74, Raby 25

Beardstown 65, Hartsburg-Emden 27

Beecher 55, Manteno 37

Bensenville (Fenton) 65, Clemente 47

Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Bloomington 66

Bloomington Christian 70, Midland 68

Blue Island Eisenhower 62, Chicago Christian 61

Bradley-Bourbonnais 63, Joliet Central 58

Brimfield 69, Princeville 59

Brother Rice 78, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 49

Bureau Valley 56, Annawan 49

Carbondale 63, Maryville Christian 24

Carmel 51, Deerfield 49

Centralia 58, Bethalto Civic Memorial 30

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 47, Heritage 33

Chicago (Alcott) 67, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 25

Chicago (Goode) 79, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 20

Chicago (Jones) 54, Chicago (Lane) 53

Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 59, (Chicago ) Wolcott 37

Chicago (Ogden International) 77, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 33

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 70, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 40

Chicago Ag Science 67, Morris 42

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 83, Thornton Fractional South 39

Chicago King 76, Corliss 36

Chicago Little Village 43, Chicago (Tech) 39

Chicago Little Village 55, Chicago North Grand 44

Chicago Mt. Carmel 71, Sandburg 29

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 78, Shepard 29

Chicago Phoenix Academy 56, Chicago Academy 50

Christopher 47, Thompsonville 30

Clifton Central 64, Cissna Park 39

Coal City 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 48

Collinsville 57, Marion 44

Columbia 73, East St. Louis 30

Columbia 73, SIUE Charter 30

Covington, Ind. 62, Danville Schlarman 47

Crystal Lake South 54, Woodstock Marian 51

Curie 84, Farragut 67

De La Salle 69, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 18

DeKalb 61, Dunlap 59

DePaul College Prep 68, Englewood STEM 29

Delavan 68, Mt. Pulaski 44

Dunbar 102, Islamic Foundation 36

Durand 73, Kirkland Hiawatha 46

Dwight 65, Earlville 53

East Dubuque 65, Galena 61

Edwards County 47, Woodlawn 43

Effingham St. Anthony 50, Robinson 43

Elgin Academy 52, Westminster Christian 34

Elk Grove 80, Maine West 74

Epic Academy Charter 44, Chicago Vocational 41

Farmington 58, Astoria/VIT Co-op 25

Fithian Oakwood 64, Villa Grove/Heritage 30

Galesburg 58, Canton 50

Gallatin County 71, Grayville 68

Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, Mo. 59, Piasa Southwestern 33

Geneva 64, Wauconda 48

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 79, Cullom Tri-Point 19

Glenbard West 53, Glenbard South 36

Glenbrook North 67, Prosser 28

Glenbrook South 90, Round Lake 17

Granite City 59, Mount Vernon 45

Hampshire 48, Grayslake Central 44, OT

Henry 33, Biggsville West Central 20

Herscher 53, St. Anne 45

Hersey 72, York 58

Hinckley-Big Rock 66, Freeport (Aquin) 36

Hinsdale Central 50, Naperville North 48

Hoffman Estates 60, Lake Zurich 56

Holy Trinity 63, Chicago Uplift 33

Homewood-Flossmoor 63, Rich Township 57

Hononegah 58, Crystal Lake Central 47

Hoopeston Area High School 61, Gilman Iroquois West 58

Huntley 69, Grayslake North 48

Hyde Park 63, Lincoln Park 56

Illini Bluffs 65, Illini West (Carthage) 46

Jerseyville Jersey 64, North Greene 25

Johnsburg 70, Streamwood 41

Kaneland 71, Cary-Grove 58

Kennedy 70, Reavis 57

Kenwood 46, Whitney Young 44

LaMoille 56, West Carroll 44

Lake Forest 56, Taft 42

Larkin 64, Machesney Park Harlem 60

Latin 73, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 54

LeRoy 55, Argenta-Oreana 48

Lemont 66, Minooka 39

Libertyville 68, Prospect 57

Lincoln 69, Cahokia 22

Lincoln-Way East 72, Maine South 57

Lindblom 62, Stagg 55

Lockport 41, Providence 30

Loyola 62, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 32

Lyons 80, Fenger 25

Maine East 58, Naperville Central 51

Manley 67, Collins Academy 51

Maria def. Hubbard, forfeit

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 71, St. Francis de Sales 44

Marist 51, Andrew 40

Marmion 67, Chicago CICS-Longwood 47

Martinsville 57, Tri-County 43

Mascoutah 71, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 68

McGivney Catholic High School 59, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 32

Momence 54, Grant Park 43

Monmouth-Roseville 59, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 37

Morgan Park 75, Orr 44

Morgan Park Academy 75, Chicago Washington 44

Mounds Meridian 71, Eldorado 57

Mt. Zion 66, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49

Mulberry Grove 64, Lebanon 44

Mundelein 65, Lakes Community 50

Naperville Neuqua Valley 46, Fenwick 42

Nashville 56, Trenton Wesclin 43

New Berlin 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 33

Newark 51, Serena 48

Niles North 73, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 29

Niles Notre Dame 56, Francis Parker 44

Niles West 68, Lake Forest 57

Normal University 69, Normal Community 59

North Lawndale 90, Proviso West 82

Oak Forest 48, LaSalle-Peru 46

Oak Lawn Community 74, Bremen 57

Oak Lawn Richards 92, Southland 52

Oneida (ROWVA) 82, Galva 34

Orion 51, Abingdon 40

Oswego East 61, Downers South 31

Ottawa 60, Marengo 44

Peoria Christian 72, Peoria Heights (Quest) 39

Peotone 49, IC Catholic 46

Plainfield North 63, OPRF 58, 2OT

Polo 50, Amboy 28

Pope County 75, Joppa 62

Prairie Ridge 74, Woodstock 51

Princeton 60, Streator 44

Proviso East 84, Westinghouse 63

Putnam County 58, Elmwood 38

Quad Cities 71, Tri-State Christian 65

Ridgewood 43, Highland Park 33

Rockford Auburn 96, Douglass, Tenn. 84

Rolling Meadows 79, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 27

Romeoville 83, Plainfield Central 55

Scales Mound 66, River Ridge 33

Schaumburg 66, Mather 41

Sherrard 59, Rock Island Alleman 28

Skokie (Ida Crown) 66, HRK 38

Sparta 77, Cobden 37

Springfield 67, Taylorville 35

St. Bede 55, Woodland 38

St. Charles East 80, Aurora (East) 70

St. Edward 80, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 32

St. Ignatius 79, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 47

St. Laurence 77, Lincoln Way West 59

St. Patrick 51, Payton 41

Stark County 45, Wethersfield 39

Sterling Newman 62, North Boone 50

Teutopolis 68, Rantoul 49

Thornwood 71, Zion Benton 40

Tremont 77, Midwest Central 75

Vernon Hills 48, Amundsen 45

Vienna 94, Carrier Mills 31

Waltonville 53, Norris City (NCOE) 39

Warren Township 57, Grant 42

Warrensburg-Latham 53, Illini Central 41

Wells 77, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 22

Wheeling 65, Bowen 43

Woodstock North 56, McHenry 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

