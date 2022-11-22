BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 58, Aurora Central Catholic 28
Air Force Academy 46, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 28
Antioch 60, St. Viator 52
Argo 49, Nazareth 48
Ashton-Franklin Center 55, Leland 23
Augusta Southeastern 48, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 41
Aurora (West Aurora) 73, Oswego 66
Aurora Christian 73, Indian Creek 44
Aurora Math-Science 59, Alden-Hebron 34
Barrington 56, Belvidere North 43
Batavia 74, Raby 25
Beardstown 65, Hartsburg-Emden 27
Beecher 55, Manteno 37
Bensenville (Fenton) 65, Clemente 47
Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Bloomington 66
Bloomington Christian 70, Midland 68
Blue Island Eisenhower 62, Chicago Christian 61
Bradley-Bourbonnais 63, Joliet Central 58
Brimfield 69, Princeville 59
Brother Rice 78, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 49
Bureau Valley 56, Annawan 49
Carbondale 63, Maryville Christian 24
Carmel 51, Deerfield 49
Centralia 58, Bethalto Civic Memorial 30
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 47, Heritage 33
Chicago (Alcott) 67, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 25
Chicago (Goode) 79, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 20
Chicago (Jones) 54, Chicago (Lane) 53
Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 59, (Chicago ) Wolcott 37
Chicago (Ogden International) 77, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 33
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 70, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 40
Chicago Ag Science 67, Morris 42
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 83, Thornton Fractional South 39
Chicago King 76, Corliss 36
Chicago Little Village 43, Chicago (Tech) 39
Chicago Little Village 55, Chicago North Grand 44
Chicago Mt. Carmel 71, Sandburg 29
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 78, Shepard 29
Chicago Phoenix Academy 56, Chicago Academy 50
Christopher 47, Thompsonville 30
Clifton Central 64, Cissna Park 39
Coal City 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 48
Collinsville 57, Marion 44
Columbia 73, East St. Louis 30
Columbia 73, SIUE Charter 30
Covington, Ind. 62, Danville Schlarman 47
Crystal Lake South 54, Woodstock Marian 51
Curie 84, Farragut 67
De La Salle 69, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 18
DeKalb 61, Dunlap 59
DePaul College Prep 68, Englewood STEM 29
Delavan 68, Mt. Pulaski 44
Dunbar 102, Islamic Foundation 36
Durand 73, Kirkland Hiawatha 46
Dwight 65, Earlville 53
East Dubuque 65, Galena 61
Edwards County 47, Woodlawn 43
Effingham St. Anthony 50, Robinson 43
Elgin Academy 52, Westminster Christian 34
Elk Grove 80, Maine West 74
Epic Academy Charter 44, Chicago Vocational 41
Farmington 58, Astoria/VIT Co-op 25
Fithian Oakwood 64, Villa Grove/Heritage 30
Galesburg 58, Canton 50
Gallatin County 71, Grayville 68
Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, Mo. 59, Piasa Southwestern 33
Geneva 64, Wauconda 48
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 79, Cullom Tri-Point 19
Glenbard West 53, Glenbard South 36
Glenbrook North 67, Prosser 28
Glenbrook South 90, Round Lake 17
Granite City 59, Mount Vernon 45
Hampshire 48, Grayslake Central 44, OT
Henry 33, Biggsville West Central 20
Herscher 53, St. Anne 45
Hersey 72, York 58
Hinckley-Big Rock 66, Freeport (Aquin) 36
Hinsdale Central 50, Naperville North 48
Hoffman Estates 60, Lake Zurich 56
Holy Trinity 63, Chicago Uplift 33
Homewood-Flossmoor 63, Rich Township 57
Hononegah 58, Crystal Lake Central 47
Hoopeston Area High School 61, Gilman Iroquois West 58
Huntley 69, Grayslake North 48
Hyde Park 63, Lincoln Park 56
Illini Bluffs 65, Illini West (Carthage) 46
Jerseyville Jersey 64, North Greene 25
Johnsburg 70, Streamwood 41
Kaneland 71, Cary-Grove 58
Kennedy 70, Reavis 57
Kenwood 46, Whitney Young 44
LaMoille 56, West Carroll 44
Lake Forest 56, Taft 42
Larkin 64, Machesney Park Harlem 60
Latin 73, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 54
LeRoy 55, Argenta-Oreana 48
Lemont 66, Minooka 39
Libertyville 68, Prospect 57
Lincoln 69, Cahokia 22
Lincoln-Way East 72, Maine South 57
Lindblom 62, Stagg 55
Lockport 41, Providence 30
Loyola 62, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 32
Lyons 80, Fenger 25
Maine East 58, Naperville Central 51
Manley 67, Collins Academy 51
Maria def. Hubbard, forfeit
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 71, St. Francis de Sales 44
Marist 51, Andrew 40
Marmion 67, Chicago CICS-Longwood 47
Martinsville 57, Tri-County 43
Mascoutah 71, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 68
McGivney Catholic High School 59, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 32
Momence 54, Grant Park 43
Monmouth-Roseville 59, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 37
Morgan Park 75, Orr 44
Morgan Park Academy 75, Chicago Washington 44
Mounds Meridian 71, Eldorado 57
Mt. Zion 66, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49
Mulberry Grove 64, Lebanon 44
Mundelein 65, Lakes Community 50
Naperville Neuqua Valley 46, Fenwick 42
Nashville 56, Trenton Wesclin 43
New Berlin 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 33
Newark 51, Serena 48
Niles North 73, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 29
Niles Notre Dame 56, Francis Parker 44
Niles West 68, Lake Forest 57
Normal University 69, Normal Community 59
North Lawndale 90, Proviso West 82
Oak Forest 48, LaSalle-Peru 46
Oak Lawn Community 74, Bremen 57
Oak Lawn Richards 92, Southland 52
Oneida (ROWVA) 82, Galva 34
Orion 51, Abingdon 40
Oswego East 61, Downers South 31
Ottawa 60, Marengo 44
Peoria Christian 72, Peoria Heights (Quest) 39
Peotone 49, IC Catholic 46
Plainfield North 63, OPRF 58, 2OT
Polo 50, Amboy 28
Pope County 75, Joppa 62
Prairie Ridge 74, Woodstock 51
Princeton 60, Streator 44
Proviso East 84, Westinghouse 63
Putnam County 58, Elmwood 38
Quad Cities 71, Tri-State Christian 65
Ridgewood 43, Highland Park 33
Rockford Auburn 96, Douglass, Tenn. 84
Rolling Meadows 79, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 27
Romeoville 83, Plainfield Central 55
Scales Mound 66, River Ridge 33
Schaumburg 66, Mather 41
Sherrard 59, Rock Island Alleman 28
Skokie (Ida Crown) 66, HRK 38
Sparta 77, Cobden 37
Springfield 67, Taylorville 35
St. Bede 55, Woodland 38
St. Charles East 80, Aurora (East) 70
St. Edward 80, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 32
St. Ignatius 79, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 47
St. Laurence 77, Lincoln Way West 59
St. Patrick 51, Payton 41
Stark County 45, Wethersfield 39
Sterling Newman 62, North Boone 50
Teutopolis 68, Rantoul 49
Thornwood 71, Zion Benton 40
Tremont 77, Midwest Central 75
Vernon Hills 48, Amundsen 45
Vienna 94, Carrier Mills 31
Waltonville 53, Norris City (NCOE) 39
Warren Township 57, Grant 42
Warrensburg-Latham 53, Illini Central 41
Wells 77, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 22
Wheeling 65, Bowen 43
Woodstock North 56, McHenry 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
