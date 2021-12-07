GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Corbett 55, Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 24

Country Christian 41, Gervais 38

Faith Bible 61, Blanchet Catholic 27

Mountain View 42, Redmond 41

Mountainside 63, West Salem 60

North Bend 46, Siuslaw 14

Nyssa 51, Liberty Charter, Idaho 30

Open Door 35, N. Clackamas Christian 23

Southridge 63, Franklin 44

Trout Lake, Wash. 39, Condon 25

Yamhill-Carlton 60, Santiam Christian 58, OT

Yoncalla 38, Rogue Valley Adventist 7

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you