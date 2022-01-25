BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bend 74, South Salem 48
Corvallis 63, South Albany 42
Faith Bible 51, Neah-Kah-Nie 40
Falls City 60, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 41
Gold Beach 79, Myrtle Point 56
La Salle 69, Hillsboro 58
Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 61, Putnam 57
Monroe 76, Oakridge 20
Mountain View 82, McKay 48
Perrydale 42, St. Paul 24
Salem Academy 60, Colton 22
Silverton 58, Crescent Valley 52
Summit 63, West Salem 51
Vernonia 73, Gaston 16
Willamette Valley Christian 52, Oregon School for Deaf 21
Willamina 56, Rainier 50
Wilsonville 69, St. Helens 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Country Christian vs. Life Christian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/