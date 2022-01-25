BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bend 74, South Salem 48

Corvallis 63, South Albany 42

Faith Bible 51, Neah-Kah-Nie 40

Falls City 60, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 41

Gold Beach 79, Myrtle Point 56

La Salle 69, Hillsboro 58

Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 61, Putnam 57

Monroe 76, Oakridge 20

Mountain View 82, McKay 48

Perrydale 42, St. Paul 24

Salem Academy 60, Colton 22

Silverton 58, Crescent Valley 52

Summit 63, West Salem 51

Vernonia 73, Gaston 16

Willamette Valley Christian 52, Oregon School for Deaf 21

Willamina 56, Rainier 50

Wilsonville 69, St. Helens 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Country Christian vs. Life Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

