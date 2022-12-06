GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AuGres-Sims 46, Mio-Au Sable 30

Bark River-Harris 44, Kingsford 27

Bath 42, Durand 38

Benton Harbor 55, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 25

Berrien Springs 33, Niles 31

Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 43, Madison Heights 27

Burton Atherton 24, Mount Morris 21

Corunna 41, Holly 23

Croswell-Lexington 30, Harbor Beach 29

Dansville 42, Ovid-Elsie 33

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 35, Pontiac A&T 34

Deckerville 39, Owendale-Gagetown 10

Detroit Comm & Media Arts 56, DCP-Northwestern 6

Detroit Ford 32, Detroit Western Intl 24

Detroit Jalen Rose 55, Detroit Old Redford 4

Detroit Pershing 33, Detroit East English 26

East Jordan 50, Cheboygan 24

Flushing 70, Clio 48

Genesee 63, Flint International 8

Goodrich 62, Flint Kearsley 22

Grant 53, Whitehall 43

Houghton Lake 53, Tawas 43

Kingston 72, Bay City All Saints 22

Laingsburg 52, Fulton-Middleton 31

Macomb Lutheran North 34, Almont 20

Marion 55, Pentwater 13

Midland Bullock Creek 55, Pinconning 15

Morrice 34, Perry 33

Munising 39, Engadine 33

Owosso 71, Swartz Creek 24

Port Huron 35, Utica 34

Riverview 60, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 39

Shepherd 41, Stanton Central Montcalm 40

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 56, Ferndale University 21

Summit Academy North 68, Warren Michigan Collegiate 17

Watersmeet 42, Painesdale Jeffers 37

Westwood 58, Menominee 55

White Cloud 49, Mason County Eastern 20

Zion Christian 44, West Michigan Aviation 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Caseville vs. Kinde-North Huron, ccd.

Detroit Leadership vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, ccd.

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran vs. Frankel Jewish Academy, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

