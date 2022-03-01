BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 72, Brookings 38

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Aberdeen Central 57

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class B=

First Round=

Region 1=

Britton-Hecla 62, Wilmot 38

Region 2=

Miller 59, North Central Co-Op 45

Sully Buttes 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 28

Region 3=

Arlington 79, Iroquois/Doland 53

Waverly-South Shore 52, Lake Preston 19

Region 4=

Bridgewater-Emery 60, Sioux Falls Lutheran 36

Mitchell Christian 69, Colman-Egan 59

Region 5=

Alcester-Hudson 36, Freeman 32

Region 6=

Kimball/White Lake 54, Avon 31

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, Colome 40

Region 7=

Crazy Horse 61, Edgemont 25

Jones County 75, New Underwood 55

Region 8=

Takini 56, Bison 49

Tiospaye Topa 65, Newell 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

