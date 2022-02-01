GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 59, Mahnomen/Waubun 48

Annandale 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 33

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 75, Fertile-Beltrami 66

Bagley 48, Win-E-Mac 29

Barnum 63, North Woods 57

Becker 76, Roseville 60

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 75, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47

Belle Plaine 54, Waseca 35

Benilde-St. Margaret's 63, New Prague 51

Bethlehem Academy 60, Randolph 52

Blackduck 60, Littlefork-Big Falls 52

Brainerd 48, Sartell-St. Stephen 47

Brooklyn Center 39, Metro Schools College Prep 19

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 68, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 41

Byron 62, Pine Island 31

Central Minnesota Christian 72, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51

Chanhassen 66, Robbinsdale Cooper 56

Chaska 80, Waconia 47

Chisholm 89, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 29

Clearbrook-Gonvick 51, Thief River Falls 42

Cloquet 56, Proctor 42

Crookston 63, Roseau 46

Detroit Lakes 58, Bemidji 46

Eagan 58, Eastview 41

Eden Prairie 80, St. Paul Como Park 64

Eden Valley-Watkins 43, Maple Lake 33

Esko 47, Cromwell 46

Farmington 53, Burnsville 36

Fergus Falls 71, Moorhead 37

Fosston 65, Climax/Fisher 23

Frazee 58, Park Christian 47

Hancock 79, Rothsay 21

Hayfield 66, Triton 52

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 72, Dawson-Boyd 50

Hiawatha Collegiate 115, Hmong Academy 24

Holdingford 68, Milaca 56

Holy Angels 87, Fridley 64

Hutchinson 80, New Ulm 70

Jackson County Central 72, Mountain Lake Area 53

Kasson-Mantorville 60, Faribault 39

Kee, Lansing, Iowa 51, Mabel-Canton 33

Kenyon-Wanamingo 57, Blooming Prairie 50

Kingsland 59, Southland 51

Lake City 69, Chatfield 51

Lake Park-Audubon 48, Battle Lake 43

Lewiston-Altura 62, Spring Grove 38

Litchfield 50, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 24

Mankato East 56, Red Wing 42

Maple Grove 62, Robbinsdale Armstrong 34

Martin County West 41, Blue Earth Area 40

Mayer Lutheran 69, Sibley East 29

Milbank, S.D. 67, Ortonville 47

Mille Lacs Co-op 71, Wrenshall 52

Minneapolis Southwest 51, Minneapolis Washburn 33

Minneota 68, Lakeview 18

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57, Springfield 46

Minnewaska 55, Barnesville 46

Montevideo 56, West Central 52

Mounds Park Academy 61, Nova Classical Academy 57

Mounds View 43, Coon Rapids 38

Mountain Iron-Buhl 87, Eveleth-Gilbert 19

Nevis 58, Red Lake 45

New Life Academy 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 46

New London-Spicer 57, Rockford 41

New Richland-H-E-G 64, Maple River 52

Nicollet 92, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68

Northern Freeze 55, Sacred Heart 33

Ogilvie 62, McGregor 22

Orono 67, Bloomington Kennedy 54

Osakis 58, Pillager 53

Park (Cottage Grove) 40, Irondale 29

Perham 62, East Grand Forks 49

Pierz 55, Melrose 44

Pine River-Backus 72, Staples-Motley 54

Princeton 75, Zimmerman 73

Prior Lake 73, Apple Valley 35

Rochester Lourdes 51, La Crescent 41

Rocori 70, St. Cloud 63

Royalton 53, St. Cloud Cathedral 45

Rushford-Peterson 59, Houston 49

Sauk Centre 46, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39

Sebeka 89, Laporte 4

Shakopee 47, Rosemount 33

Sleepy Eye 55, Wabasso 28

South Ridge 68, Duluth Denfeld 22

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 67, Heritage Christian Academy 33

St. Croix Lutheran 66, St. Croix Prep 35

St. James Area 67, Windom 59

St. Louis Park 81, Bloomington Jefferson 55

St. Paul Harding 59, Minneapolis Edison 21

St. Paul Humboldt 56, Hope Academy 24

Stewartville 77, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 42

Superior, Wis. 43, Duluth East 41

Swanville 69, Hinckley-Finlayson 35

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54, Canby 30

Tri-City United 65, LeSueur-Henderson 45

United South Central 61, AC/GE 43

Upsala 60, Braham 54

Verndale 52, Ashby 38

Virginia 72, Hermantown 65

Visitation 74, Columbia Heights 40

Wadena-Deer Creek 60, Bertha-Hewitt 32

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54, Kittson County Central 53

Watertown-Mayer 58, Dassel-Cokato 43

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58, Medford 44

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 55, Underwood 43

Willmar 60, Monticello 34

Worthington 71, St. Peter 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benson vs. Yellow Medicine East, ppd.

Twin Cities Academy vs. Liberty Classical, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you