GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 59, Mahnomen/Waubun 48
Annandale 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 33
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 75, Fertile-Beltrami 66
Bagley 48, Win-E-Mac 29
Barnum 63, North Woods 57
Becker 76, Roseville 60
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 75, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47
Belle Plaine 54, Waseca 35
Benilde-St. Margaret's 63, New Prague 51
Bethlehem Academy 60, Randolph 52
Blackduck 60, Littlefork-Big Falls 52
Brainerd 48, Sartell-St. Stephen 47
Brooklyn Center 39, Metro Schools College Prep 19
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 68, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 41
Byron 62, Pine Island 31
Central Minnesota Christian 72, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51
Chanhassen 66, Robbinsdale Cooper 56
Chaska 80, Waconia 47
Chisholm 89, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 29
Clearbrook-Gonvick 51, Thief River Falls 42
Cloquet 56, Proctor 42
Crookston 63, Roseau 46
Detroit Lakes 58, Bemidji 46
Eagan 58, Eastview 41
Eden Prairie 80, St. Paul Como Park 64
Eden Valley-Watkins 43, Maple Lake 33
Esko 47, Cromwell 46
Farmington 53, Burnsville 36
Fergus Falls 71, Moorhead 37
Fosston 65, Climax/Fisher 23
Frazee 58, Park Christian 47
Hancock 79, Rothsay 21
Hayfield 66, Triton 52
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 72, Dawson-Boyd 50
Hiawatha Collegiate 115, Hmong Academy 24
Holdingford 68, Milaca 56
Holy Angels 87, Fridley 64
Hutchinson 80, New Ulm 70
Jackson County Central 72, Mountain Lake Area 53
Kasson-Mantorville 60, Faribault 39
Kee, Lansing, Iowa 51, Mabel-Canton 33
Kenyon-Wanamingo 57, Blooming Prairie 50
Kingsland 59, Southland 51
Lake City 69, Chatfield 51
Lake Park-Audubon 48, Battle Lake 43
Lewiston-Altura 62, Spring Grove 38
Litchfield 50, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 24
Mankato East 56, Red Wing 42
Maple Grove 62, Robbinsdale Armstrong 34
Martin County West 41, Blue Earth Area 40
Mayer Lutheran 69, Sibley East 29
Milbank, S.D. 67, Ortonville 47
Mille Lacs Co-op 71, Wrenshall 52
Minneapolis Southwest 51, Minneapolis Washburn 33
Minneota 68, Lakeview 18
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57, Springfield 46
Minnewaska 55, Barnesville 46
Montevideo 56, West Central 52
Mounds Park Academy 61, Nova Classical Academy 57
Mounds View 43, Coon Rapids 38
Mountain Iron-Buhl 87, Eveleth-Gilbert 19
Nevis 58, Red Lake 45
New Life Academy 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 46
New London-Spicer 57, Rockford 41
New Richland-H-E-G 64, Maple River 52
Nicollet 92, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68
Northern Freeze 55, Sacred Heart 33
Ogilvie 62, McGregor 22
Orono 67, Bloomington Kennedy 54
Osakis 58, Pillager 53
Park (Cottage Grove) 40, Irondale 29
Perham 62, East Grand Forks 49
Pierz 55, Melrose 44
Pine River-Backus 72, Staples-Motley 54
Princeton 75, Zimmerman 73
Prior Lake 73, Apple Valley 35
Rochester Lourdes 51, La Crescent 41
Rocori 70, St. Cloud 63
Royalton 53, St. Cloud Cathedral 45
Rushford-Peterson 59, Houston 49
Sauk Centre 46, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39
Sebeka 89, Laporte 4
Shakopee 47, Rosemount 33
Sleepy Eye 55, Wabasso 28
South Ridge 68, Duluth Denfeld 22
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 67, Heritage Christian Academy 33
St. Croix Lutheran 66, St. Croix Prep 35
St. James Area 67, Windom 59
St. Louis Park 81, Bloomington Jefferson 55
St. Paul Harding 59, Minneapolis Edison 21
St. Paul Humboldt 56, Hope Academy 24
Stewartville 77, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 42
Superior, Wis. 43, Duluth East 41
Swanville 69, Hinckley-Finlayson 35
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54, Canby 30
Tri-City United 65, LeSueur-Henderson 45
United South Central 61, AC/GE 43
Upsala 60, Braham 54
Verndale 52, Ashby 38
Virginia 72, Hermantown 65
Visitation 74, Columbia Heights 40
Wadena-Deer Creek 60, Bertha-Hewitt 32
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54, Kittson County Central 53
Watertown-Mayer 58, Dassel-Cokato 43
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58, Medford 44
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 55, Underwood 43
Willmar 60, Monticello 34
Worthington 71, St. Peter 67
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benson vs. Yellow Medicine East, ppd.
Twin Cities Academy vs. Liberty Classical, ccd.
