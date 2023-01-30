GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 61, Delcambre 39
Ben Franklin 43, Abramson 16
Booker T. Washington 35, Riverdale 28
Calvin 44, Choudrant 33
De La Salle 48, Kenner Discovery 45
Dominican 38, Chapelle 37
Ellender 50, South Terrebonne 9
Geo Next Generation 41, Berwick 18
Lacassine 46, Bell City 43
McMain 48, Willow School 6
Mount Carmel 41, Karr 35
Pine 58, Franklinton 22
Sacred Heart 52, Livingston Collegiate Academy 23
Southern Lab 61, Madison Prep 42
St. Katharine Drexel 37, Fisher 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.