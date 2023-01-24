GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 77, Sibley East 42
Barnum 56, Deer River 43
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 79, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 40
Caledonia 70, St. Charles 17
Chatfield 59, Rushford-Peterson 51
Chisholm 79, McGregor 28
Cleveland 55, AC/GE 36
Columbia Heights 46, Apple Valley 44
Cromwell 66, Moose Lake/Willow River 43
Dawson-Boyd 60, Ortonville 44
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 52, Mahnomen/Waubun 45
East Central 45, Wrenshall 24
Ely 50, Bigfork 43
Fairmont 56, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 36
Fertile-Beltrami 59, Ada-Borup 45
Fillmore Central 59, Wabasha-Kellogg 21
Glencoe-Silver Lake 55, Belle Plaine 36
Grand Rapids 64, Duluth East 55
Henning 55, NCEUH 40
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18
Kittson County Central 79, Stephen-Argyle 67
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 81, Madelia 23
Maple River 64, Blue Earth Area 41
Mesabi East 54, Esko 51
Mounds Park Academy 50, North Lakes Academy 6
Mountain Iron-Buhl 88, Cass Lake-Bena 45
New London-Spicer 59, Paynesville 36
New Richland-H-E-G 48, Tri-City United 44
New Ulm Cathedral 55, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 39
Nicollet 63, Mankato Loyola 49
Park Christian 65, Win-E-Mac 18
Pillager 66, Browerville/Eagle Valley 44
Randolph 54, Medford 21
Royalton 44, Foley 23
Sacred Heart 52, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 44
Sauk Centre 57, Milaca 43
Sibley-Ocheyedan, Iowa 78, Adrian/Ellsworth 37
Sleepy Eye 64, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 43
South Ridge 87, Carlton 19
Southwest Minnesota Christian 52, Western Christian, Iowa 47
St. Clair 64, Martin County West 35
St. Croix Lutheran 80, St. Agnes 30
Staples-Motley 54, Verndale 51
Thompson, N.D. 62, East Grand Forks 37
Upsala 40, Pierz 37
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 53, Nevis 50, 2OT
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64, LeSueur-Henderson 29
Winona Cotter 73, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 68
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.