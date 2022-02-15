GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 58, Hamilton West 31

Atlantic Tech 50, Pilgrim Academy 23

Boonton 49, Butler 21

Dickinson 35, Linden 29

High Point 48, Pilgrim Academy 45

Iselin Kennedy 43, Sayreville 16

Lenape Valley 35, St. Elizabeth 31

Madison 54, Whippany Park 33

Mary Help 39, Eastern Christian 30

Medford Tech 50, Willingboro 22

Morristown-Beard 37, Hanover Park 34

Mount Olive 27, Newton 19

Mt. St. Dominic 34, Whippany Park 28

Robbinsville 40, Nottingham 15

South River 59, Perth Amboy 44

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 46, Freehold 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

