GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown 58, Hamilton West 31
Atlantic Tech 50, Pilgrim Academy 23
Boonton 49, Butler 21
Dickinson 35, Linden 29
High Point 48, Pilgrim Academy 45
Iselin Kennedy 43, Sayreville 16
Lenape Valley 35, St. Elizabeth 31
Madison 54, Whippany Park 33
Mary Help 39, Eastern Christian 30
Medford Tech 50, Willingboro 22
Morristown-Beard 37, Hanover Park 34
Mount Olive 27, Newton 19
Mt. St. Dominic 34, Whippany Park 28
Robbinsville 40, Nottingham 15
South River 59, Perth Amboy 44
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 46, Freehold 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/