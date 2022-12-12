GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn Hills Avondale 39, Holly 36

Baraga 80, Chassell 37

Bay City Western 38, Reese 31

Beal City 37, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 30

Blissfield 59, Dundee 11

Bloomfield Hills 65, Adrian 30

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 31, Madison Heights Lamphere 23

Bridgman 43, New Buffalo 8

Brown City 39, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 19

Corunna 42, Fowlerville 31

DCP-Northwestern 43, Detroit Davis 17

Dearborn Divine Child 79, Detroit Mumford 54

Detroit Leadership 38, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 28

Detroit Osborn 42, Detroit Ford 12

Eaton Rapids 43, Okemos 32

Eau Claire 40, Watervliet Grace Christian 21

Escanaba 62, Sault Ste Marie 57

Ewen - Trout Creek 59, Wakefield-Marenisco 41

Fraser 65, Warren Woods Tower 33

Garber 46, Cadillac 43

Grosse Ile 64, Gibraltar Carlson 22

Homer 52, East Jackson 44

Indian River-Inland Lakes 71, Cheboygan 49

Kinde-North Huron 38, Bay City All Saints 26

L'Anse 51, Painesdale Jeffers 41

L'Anse Creuse 54, Warren Mott 42

Lakeview 59, Blanchard Montabella 20

Lenawee Christian 45, Athens 33

Linden 48, Lapeer 28

Macomb Lutheran North 59, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 36

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 55, Novi 47

Mancelona 35, Grand Traverse Academy 31

Marion 32, Roscommon 18

Mason 38, Bath 23

Menominee 43, Bark River-Harris 35

Michigan Center 68, Concord 53

Milford 32, Livonia Churchill 15

Monroe Jefferson 48, Hazel Park 27

Olivet 46, Battle Creek Pennfield 44

Oxford 61, Ortonville Brandon 20

Pontiac A&T 56, Detroit Old Redford 7

Romeo 48, Sterling Heights 27

Schoolcraft 41, Galesburg-Augusta 39

St. Mary's Prep 61, Sterling Heights Stevenson 24

Summit Academy North 55, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 41

Webberville 35, Vestaburg 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.

Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Livonia Clarenceville, ccd.

Fenton vs. Grand Blanc, ccd.

Ionia vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood, ccd.

Leroy Pine River vs. Howard City Tri-County, ccd.

Newaygo vs. Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy, ccd.

Pontiac Academy for Excellence vs. Dearborn Henry Ford Academy, ccd.

Warren Michigan Collegiate vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.

