Ada-Borup/Norman County West 81, Climax/Fisher 36

Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52

Avail Academy 71, Academy for Science and Agriculture 31

Byron 72, Cannon Falls 46

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 72, New Ulm Cathedral 54

Dassel-Cokato 80, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 65

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 83, Crookston 47

East Central 61, Moose Lake/Willow River 60

Fertile-Beltrami 72, Mahnomen/Waubun 56

Fillmore Central 79, Houston 53

Fosston 63, NCEUH 44

Glenville-Emmons 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 57

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 86, Roseau 72

Grafton, N.D. 63, Stephen-Argyle 32

Hancock 80, Rothsay 66

Higher 114, Prairie Seeds Academy 25

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 70, Tri-City United 52

Irondale 77, Spring Lake Park 72

Jordan 70, Belle Plaine 57

Lakeview 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 47

Legacy Christian 83, North Lakes Academy 61

Liberty Classical 85, Hmong Academy 27

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 48, Kaleidoscope Charter 46

Maranatha Christian 81, St. Agnes 38

Minneapolis North 73, Minneapolis South 71

Minneapolis Southwest 82, Minneapolis Edison 76

Minneapolis Washburn 66, Minneapolis Henry 52

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, Wabasso 34

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 72, Paynesville 49

Northern Freeze 75, Lake of the Woods 31

Northland 85, Littlefork-Big Falls 30

Osakis 54, Royalton 41

Parkers Prairie 62, Underwood 57

Pine River-Backus 52, Park Rapids 46

Randolph 62, Dover-Eyota 57

Rochester Lourdes 62, St. Charles 51

Rock Ridge 83, Two Harbors 71

Rockford 76, Brooklyn Center 67

Sacred Heart 69, Red Lake County 51

Schaeffer Academy 71, Mabel-Canton 48

Sleepy Eye 47, Cleveland 41

South Ridge 93, Greenway 32

South St. Paul 74, St. Paul Highland Park 64

Springfield 69, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59

St. Cloud Cathedral 76, Eden Valley-Watkins 51

St. Croix Lutheran 54, Cristo Rey Jesuit 53

Ubah Medical Academy 64, Lincoln International 13

Waseca 48, Fairmont 33

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 81, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67

Win-E-Mac 87, Lake Park-Audubon 67

Worthington 65, Luverne 54

Zimmerman 87, Monticello 69

