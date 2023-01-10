BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 81, Climax/Fisher 36
Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52
Avail Academy 71, Academy for Science and Agriculture 31
Byron 72, Cannon Falls 46
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 72, New Ulm Cathedral 54
Dassel-Cokato 80, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 65
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 83, Crookston 47
East Central 61, Moose Lake/Willow River 60
Fertile-Beltrami 72, Mahnomen/Waubun 56
Fillmore Central 79, Houston 53
Fosston 63, NCEUH 44
Glenville-Emmons 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 57
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 86, Roseau 72
Grafton, N.D. 63, Stephen-Argyle 32
Hancock 80, Rothsay 66
Higher 114, Prairie Seeds Academy 25
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 70, Tri-City United 52
Irondale 77, Spring Lake Park 72
Jordan 70, Belle Plaine 57
Lakeview 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 47
Legacy Christian 83, North Lakes Academy 61
Liberty Classical 85, Hmong Academy 27
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 48, Kaleidoscope Charter 46
Maranatha Christian 81, St. Agnes 38
Minneapolis North 73, Minneapolis South 71
Minneapolis Southwest 82, Minneapolis Edison 76
Minneapolis Washburn 66, Minneapolis Henry 52
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, Wabasso 34
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 72, Paynesville 49
Northern Freeze 75, Lake of the Woods 31
Northland 85, Littlefork-Big Falls 30
Osakis 54, Royalton 41
Parkers Prairie 62, Underwood 57
Pine River-Backus 52, Park Rapids 46
Randolph 62, Dover-Eyota 57
Rochester Lourdes 62, St. Charles 51
Rock Ridge 83, Two Harbors 71
Rockford 76, Brooklyn Center 67
Sacred Heart 69, Red Lake County 51
Schaeffer Academy 71, Mabel-Canton 48
Sleepy Eye 47, Cleveland 41
South Ridge 93, Greenway 32
South St. Paul 74, St. Paul Highland Park 64
Springfield 69, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59
St. Cloud Cathedral 76, Eden Valley-Watkins 51
St. Croix Lutheran 54, Cristo Rey Jesuit 53
Ubah Medical Academy 64, Lincoln International 13
Waseca 48, Fairmont 33
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 81, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67
Win-E-Mac 87, Lake Park-Audubon 67
Worthington 65, Luverne 54
Zimmerman 87, Monticello 69
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
