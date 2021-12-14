GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 66, Danville 38

Arab 50, Grissom 28

Buckhorn 63, Lincoln County, Tenn. 46

Childersburg 54, Walter Wellborn 14

Dale County 51, Houston County 37

Deshler 69, Wilson 41

Edgewood Academy 60, Evangel Christian School 32

Escambia County 51, Flomaton 46

Florala 51, Straughn 37

Gadsden 50, Springville 40

Gaston 43, Gaylesville 27

Geneva 49, Elba 21

Good Hope 63, Holly Pond 16

Hamilton 45, Jasper 37

Handley 55, White Plains 54

Helena 44, Thompson 39

Holy Spirit 42, Pickens County 22

Horseshoe Bend 52, Fayetteville 48

Hubbard 50, Cherokee 8

Hueytown 39, Fultondale 31

J.U. Blacksher 64, Sweet Water 12

Lexington 67, Tanner 63

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 50, Sheffield 24

Muscle Shoals 63, James Clemens 43

New Hope 59, Fairview 15

Northridge 50, Sipsey Valley 22

Pisgah 80, Geraldine 46

Pleasant Home 46, McKenzie 17

Red Level 63, Opp 26

Reeltown 51, Tallassee 36

Rehobeth 46, Providence Christian 29

Sardis 62, Asbury 32

Shades Valley 66, Leeds 36

South Lamar 58, Gordo 23

Southside-Gadsden 32, Etowah 13

UMS-Wright 51, Daphne 40

Vigor 73, Chickasaw 17

Winston County 68, Curry 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you