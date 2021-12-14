GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 66, Danville 38
Arab 50, Grissom 28
Buckhorn 63, Lincoln County, Tenn. 46
Childersburg 54, Walter Wellborn 14
Dale County 51, Houston County 37
Deshler 69, Wilson 41
Edgewood Academy 60, Evangel Christian School 32
Escambia County 51, Flomaton 46
Florala 51, Straughn 37
Gadsden 50, Springville 40
Gaston 43, Gaylesville 27
Geneva 49, Elba 21
Good Hope 63, Holly Pond 16
Hamilton 45, Jasper 37
Handley 55, White Plains 54
Helena 44, Thompson 39
Holy Spirit 42, Pickens County 22
Horseshoe Bend 52, Fayetteville 48
Hubbard 50, Cherokee 8
Hueytown 39, Fultondale 31
J.U. Blacksher 64, Sweet Water 12
Lexington 67, Tanner 63
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 50, Sheffield 24
Muscle Shoals 63, James Clemens 43
New Hope 59, Fairview 15
Northridge 50, Sipsey Valley 22
Pisgah 80, Geraldine 46
Pleasant Home 46, McKenzie 17
Red Level 63, Opp 26
Reeltown 51, Tallassee 36
Rehobeth 46, Providence Christian 29
Sardis 62, Asbury 32
Shades Valley 66, Leeds 36
South Lamar 58, Gordo 23
Southside-Gadsden 32, Etowah 13
UMS-Wright 51, Daphne 40
Vigor 73, Chickasaw 17
Winston County 68, Curry 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/