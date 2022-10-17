PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ethan def. Avon, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13
Faulkton def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15
Highmore-Harrold def. Crow Creek, 25-5, 25-13, 25-20
Kimball/White Lake def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-6, 25-16, 25-12
Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 28-26, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14
Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington, 26-24, 25-20, 25-21
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
Platte-Geddes def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16
Scotland def. Hanson, 11-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-12, 15-9
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19
Viborg-Hurley def. Freeman, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12
Warner def. North Central Co-Op, 25-12, 25-10, 25-3
Webster def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.