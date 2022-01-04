BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Columbine 63, Rangeview 59
ThunderRidge 48, Cherry Creek 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Columbine 63, Rangeview 59
ThunderRidge 48, Cherry Creek 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.