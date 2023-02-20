BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baraga 54, Chassell 39

Beal City 68, Harrison 47

Bear Lake 47, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 33

Bellaire 78, East Jordan 58

Bessemer 49, West Iron County 43

Birmingham Brother Rice 65, Detroit Catholic Central 47

Blanchard Montabella 38, Carson City-Crystal 29

Buchanan 61, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 30

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 63, Wolverine 46

Caro 52, Kingston 50

Charlevoix 47, Kalkaska 39

Charlton Heston 50, Fairview 34

Cheboygan 72, Rogers City 46

Coloma 55, Dowagiac Union 51

Colon 81, North Adams-Jerome 39

Croswell-Lexington 62, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 54

Decatur 53, Bloomingdale 37

Deckerville 55, Marlette 49

Eddies 65, Sturgis 42

Elk Rapids 69, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 59

Ferndale 71, West Bloomfield 50

Gabriel Richard Catholic 68, Macomb Lutheran North 52

Gaylord 52, Hillman 42

Gladstone 43, Westwood 32

Ishpeming 63, Calumet 37

Kingsford 69, Menominee 45

Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Dollar Bay 51

Leslie 58, Fowler 55

Litchfield 65, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 38

Manistique 67, Newberry 35

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 75, Plymouth Christian 65

McBain 70, Leroy Pine River 41

Merritt Academy 69, Canton Prep 68

Midland Calvary Baptist 53, Farwell 40

Mount Morris 58, Peck 49

Niagara, Wis. 78, Carney-Nadeau 50

Niles Brandywine 71, New Buffalo 27

Painesdale Jeffers 73, L'Anse 22

Parchment 56, Portage Northern 49

Pellston 54, Engadine 25

Rapid River 54, North Dickinson 39

Reed City 39, Clare 32

Roscommon 56, Whittemore-Prescott 45

St. Ignace 72, Brimley 54

St. Joseph 47, Berrien Springs 42

Stockbridge 53, Fowlerville 46

Tekonsha 45, Waldron 39

Troy 81, Hazel Park 50

Vassar 77, Akron-Fairgrove 66

White Lake Lakeland 47, Auburn Hills Avondale 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

