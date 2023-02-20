BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baraga 54, Chassell 39
Beal City 68, Harrison 47
Bear Lake 47, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 33
Bellaire 78, East Jordan 58
Bessemer 49, West Iron County 43
Birmingham Brother Rice 65, Detroit Catholic Central 47
Blanchard Montabella 38, Carson City-Crystal 29
Buchanan 61, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 30
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 63, Wolverine 46
Caro 52, Kingston 50
Charlevoix 47, Kalkaska 39
Charlton Heston 50, Fairview 34
Cheboygan 72, Rogers City 46
Coloma 55, Dowagiac Union 51
Colon 81, North Adams-Jerome 39
Croswell-Lexington 62, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 54
Decatur 53, Bloomingdale 37
Deckerville 55, Marlette 49
Eddies 65, Sturgis 42
Elk Rapids 69, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 59
Ferndale 71, West Bloomfield 50
Gabriel Richard Catholic 68, Macomb Lutheran North 52
Gaylord 52, Hillman 42
Gladstone 43, Westwood 32
Ishpeming 63, Calumet 37
Kingsford 69, Menominee 45
Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Dollar Bay 51
Leslie 58, Fowler 55
Litchfield 65, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 38
Manistique 67, Newberry 35
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 75, Plymouth Christian 65
McBain 70, Leroy Pine River 41
Merritt Academy 69, Canton Prep 68
Midland Calvary Baptist 53, Farwell 40
Mount Morris 58, Peck 49
Niagara, Wis. 78, Carney-Nadeau 50
Niles Brandywine 71, New Buffalo 27
Painesdale Jeffers 73, L'Anse 22
Parchment 56, Portage Northern 49
Pellston 54, Engadine 25
Rapid River 54, North Dickinson 39
Reed City 39, Clare 32
Roscommon 56, Whittemore-Prescott 45
St. Ignace 72, Brimley 54
St. Joseph 47, Berrien Springs 42
Stockbridge 53, Fowlerville 46
Tekonsha 45, Waldron 39
Troy 81, Hazel Park 50
Vassar 77, Akron-Fairgrove 66
White Lake Lakeland 47, Auburn Hills Avondale 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
