BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class C-1=
Sub-district C1-1=
Wilber-Clatonia 43, Syracuse 36
Sub-district C1-2=
Conestoga 49, Louisville 38
Sub-district C1-5=
Raymond Central 56, David City 45
Sub-district C1-6=
Columbus Lakeview 67, Columbus Scotus 50
Sub-district C1-10=
Ord 51, Broken Bow 46
Sub-district C1-11=
Gothenburg 51, Holdrege 34
Sub-district C1-12=
Mitchell 47, Valentine 42
Class C-2=
Sub-district C2-1=
Southern 66, Pawnee City 61
Sub-district C2-5=
Elkhorn Valley 58, Madison 30
Sub-district C2-6=
Ponca 51, Crofton 37
Sub-district C2-8=
Aquinas 60, Twin River 21
Sub-district C2-9=
Superior 75, Alma 48
Sub-district C2-10=
Arcadia-Loup City 44, Ravenna 40
Sub-district C2-12=
Chase County 55, Morrill 50
Class D-1=
Sub-district D1-1=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, McCool Junction 37
Sub-district D1-2=
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 65, Cedar Bluffs 19
Sub-district D1-3=
East Butler 61, Central Valley 60
Sub-district D1-5=
Osmond 60, Creighton 51
Sub-district D1-8=
Pleasanton 68, Overton 54
Sub-district D1-9=
Southern Valley 59, Arapahoe 49
Sub-district D1-11=
Wauneta-Palisade 42, Southwest 41
Class D-2=
Sub-district D2-2=
Meridian 44, Dorchester 34
Sub-district D2-3=
Deshler 31, Harvard 26
Sub-district D2-6=
Niobrara/Verdigre 63, CWC 50
Sub-district D2-8=
Wilcox-Hildreth 29, Heartland Lutheran 27
