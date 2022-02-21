BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class C-1=

Sub-district C1-1=

Wilber-Clatonia 43, Syracuse 36

Sub-district C1-2=

Conestoga 49, Louisville 38

Sub-district C1-5=

Raymond Central 56, David City 45

Sub-district C1-6=

Columbus Lakeview 67, Columbus Scotus 50

Sub-district C1-10=

Ord 51, Broken Bow 46

Sub-district C1-11=

Gothenburg 51, Holdrege 34

Sub-district C1-12=

Mitchell 47, Valentine 42

Class C-2=

Sub-district C2-1=

Southern 66, Pawnee City 61

Sub-district C2-5=

Elkhorn Valley 58, Madison 30

Sub-district C2-6=

Ponca 51, Crofton 37

Sub-district C2-8=

Aquinas 60, Twin River 21

Sub-district C2-9=

Superior 75, Alma 48

Sub-district C2-10=

Arcadia-Loup City 44, Ravenna 40

Sub-district C2-12=

Chase County 55, Morrill 50

Class D-1=

Sub-district D1-1=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, McCool Junction 37

Sub-district D1-2=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 65, Cedar Bluffs 19

Sub-district D1-3=

East Butler 61, Central Valley 60

Sub-district D1-5=

Osmond 60, Creighton 51

Sub-district D1-8=

Pleasanton 68, Overton 54

Sub-district D1-9=

Southern Valley 59, Arapahoe 49

Sub-district D1-11=

Wauneta-Palisade 42, Southwest 41

Class D-2=

Sub-district D2-2=

Meridian 44, Dorchester 34

Sub-district D2-3=

Deshler 31, Harvard 26

Sub-district D2-6=

Niobrara/Verdigre 63, CWC 50

Sub-district D2-8=

Wilcox-Hildreth 29, Heartland Lutheran 27

