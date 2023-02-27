GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lansdale Catholic 50, Archbishop Wood 47

Mars 36, Hampton 33

North Allegheny 38, Norwin 36

River Valley 60, Forest Hills 50

PIAA Class 1A District III=

Fifth Place=

Harrisburg Christian 31, Harrisburg Academy 26

Third Place=

Christian School of York 49, High Point 43

Port Allegany 45, Northern Potter 41

PIAA Class 2A District VI=

Semifinal=

Homer-Center 58, Bishop McCort 50

United 44, Marion Center 40

PIAA Class 4A District III=

Semifinal=

Delone 46, Eastern York 39

Wyomissing 24, Berks Catholic 23

PIAA Class 5A District III=

Semifinal=

Greencastle Antrim 42, Mechanicsburg 24

York Suburban 38, Northern York 33

PIAA Class 6A District III=

Consolation Semifinal=

Lebanon 50, Manheim Township 44

Red Lion 60, York 37

Semifinal=

Cedar Cliff 42, Central Dauphin 33

Central York 48, Dallastown 34

WPIAL Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 43, Bishop Canevin 37

Union 55, St. Joseph's Catholic 40

WPIAL Class 4A=

Consolation=

Beaver Area 57, Elizabeth Forward 52

Knoch 66, Belle Vernon 44

WPIAL Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Upper St. Clair 58, Mount Lebanon 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you