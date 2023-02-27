GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lansdale Catholic 50, Archbishop Wood 47
Mars 36, Hampton 33
North Allegheny 38, Norwin 36
River Valley 60, Forest Hills 50
PIAA Class 1A District III=
Fifth Place=
Harrisburg Christian 31, Harrisburg Academy 26
Third Place=
Christian School of York 49, High Point 43
Port Allegany 45, Northern Potter 41
PIAA Class 2A District VI=
Semifinal=
Homer-Center 58, Bishop McCort 50
United 44, Marion Center 40
PIAA Class 4A District III=
Semifinal=
Delone 46, Eastern York 39
Wyomissing 24, Berks Catholic 23
PIAA Class 5A District III=
Semifinal=
Greencastle Antrim 42, Mechanicsburg 24
York Suburban 38, Northern York 33
PIAA Class 6A District III=
Consolation Semifinal=
Lebanon 50, Manheim Township 44
Red Lion 60, York 37
Semifinal=
Cedar Cliff 42, Central Dauphin 33
Central York 48, Dallastown 34
WPIAL Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 43, Bishop Canevin 37
Union 55, St. Joseph's Catholic 40
WPIAL Class 4A=
Consolation=
Beaver Area 57, Elizabeth Forward 52
Knoch 66, Belle Vernon 44
WPIAL Class 6A=
Semifinal=
Upper St. Clair 58, Mount Lebanon 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.