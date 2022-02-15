BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life, N.J. 73, Faith Christian Academy 50

Athens 79, Towanda 45

Bellefonte 61, Clearfield 45

Berks Catholic 66, Antietam 52

Berlin-Brothersvalley 83, Rockwood 40

Bethel Park 74, Sharpsville 50

Bishop Canevin 76, Pittsburgh North Catholic 49

Bishop Carroll 64, Forest Hills 52

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Westmont Hilltop 51

Blacklick Valley 64, Conemaugh Valley 60

Bloomsburg 53, Mount Carmel 49

Bristol 47, Plumstead Christian 32

Cambria Heights 65, Homer-Center 55

Carlynton 51, Keystone Oaks 46

Central Martinsburg 64, Greater Johnstown 53

Cheltenham 62, Central Bucks East 54

Collegium Charter School 95, Valley Forge Military 56

Conemaugh Township 67, North Star 50

Dubois Central Catholic 62, Clarion Area 45

Dunmore 52, Lakeland 48

Fannett-Metal 75, Claysburg-Kimmel 47

Fort Cherry 69, Waynesburg Central 65

Greensburg Salem 71, Indiana 60

Jenkintown 46, MAST Charter 32

Lampeter-Strasburg 73, Lebanon 53

Laurel Highlands 71, Uniontown 38

Lourdes Regional 64, Lewisburg 44

Lower Merion 59, Radnor 49

Marian Catholic 73, Roberto Clemente Charter 71

Monessen 69, Serra Catholic 55

Montgomery 74, Williamson 50

Mount Union 75, Moshannon Valley 55

Muhlenberg 70, Fleetwood 48

Neumann 74, Hughesville 49

New Castle 80, Farrell 50

Northern York 67, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 57

Norwin 63, Franklin Regional 54

Parkland 52, Allentown Central Catholic 49

Penn Manor 58, Solanco 54

Penn-Trafford 71, Woodland Hills 40

Penns Manor 72, Harmony 56

Penns Valley 60, Bellwood-Antis 42

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 55, Abington 35

Punxsutawney 51, Moniteau 42

Quaker Valley 78, Thomas Jefferson 59

Scranton 53, Abington Heights 51, OT

Southern Fulton 40, Forbes Road 29

Southmoreland 69, Bethlehem Center 36

Turkeyfoot Valley 64, Salisbury-Elk Lick 54

Warwick 59, Columbia 49

Yough 57, West Mifflin 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you