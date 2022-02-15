BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life, N.J. 73, Faith Christian Academy 50
Athens 79, Towanda 45
Bellefonte 61, Clearfield 45
Berks Catholic 66, Antietam 52
Berlin-Brothersvalley 83, Rockwood 40
Bethel Park 74, Sharpsville 50
Bishop Canevin 76, Pittsburgh North Catholic 49
Bishop Carroll 64, Forest Hills 52
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Westmont Hilltop 51
Blacklick Valley 64, Conemaugh Valley 60
Bloomsburg 53, Mount Carmel 49
Bristol 47, Plumstead Christian 32
Cambria Heights 65, Homer-Center 55
Carlynton 51, Keystone Oaks 46
Central Martinsburg 64, Greater Johnstown 53
Cheltenham 62, Central Bucks East 54
Collegium Charter School 95, Valley Forge Military 56
Conemaugh Township 67, North Star 50
Dubois Central Catholic 62, Clarion Area 45
Dunmore 52, Lakeland 48
Fannett-Metal 75, Claysburg-Kimmel 47
Fort Cherry 69, Waynesburg Central 65
Greensburg Salem 71, Indiana 60
Jenkintown 46, MAST Charter 32
Lampeter-Strasburg 73, Lebanon 53
Laurel Highlands 71, Uniontown 38
Lourdes Regional 64, Lewisburg 44
Lower Merion 59, Radnor 49
Marian Catholic 73, Roberto Clemente Charter 71
Monessen 69, Serra Catholic 55
Montgomery 74, Williamson 50
Mount Union 75, Moshannon Valley 55
Muhlenberg 70, Fleetwood 48
Neumann 74, Hughesville 49
New Castle 80, Farrell 50
Northern York 67, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 57
Norwin 63, Franklin Regional 54
Parkland 52, Allentown Central Catholic 49
Penn Manor 58, Solanco 54
Penn-Trafford 71, Woodland Hills 40
Penns Manor 72, Harmony 56
Penns Valley 60, Bellwood-Antis 42
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 55, Abington 35
Punxsutawney 51, Moniteau 42
Quaker Valley 78, Thomas Jefferson 59
Scranton 53, Abington Heights 51, OT
Southern Fulton 40, Forbes Road 29
Southmoreland 69, Bethlehem Center 36
Turkeyfoot Valley 64, Salisbury-Elk Lick 54
Warwick 59, Columbia 49
Yough 57, West Mifflin 55
