GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bard 50, Weequahic 18

Chatham 69, Ramsey 33

Cresskill 46, Pascack Valley 39

Fort Lee 65, Bogota 33

Gill St. Bernard's 69, Trenton Central 23

Irvington 40, Elmwood Park 35

Lenape 50, Middle Township 46

Mainland Regional 59, Neptune 28

Manasquan 63, Toms River South 12

Middletown South 52, Donovan Catholic 28

Morristown 64, Paterson Kennedy 24

Mt. St. Dominic 47, St. Elizabeth 26

Newark Collegiate 39, Newark Lab 32

North Brunswick 48, Academy for Urban Leadership 12

Old Tappan 62, Northern Highlands 60

Passaic Charter 44, Ferris 22

Pope John XXIII 42, North Hunterdon 37

Red Bank Regional 62, Manchester 47

River Dell 40, Holy Angels 33

Rumson-Fair Haven 45, Toms River East 26

Saddle River Day 70, St. Benedict's 42

Secaucus 47, Mahwah 42

Shawnee 63, Southern 27

Toms River North 52, Central Regional 29

Trinity Hall 70, Jackson Memorial 40

Wall 56, Point Pleasant Boro 48

Watchung Hills 61, Cranford 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

