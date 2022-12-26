GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bard 50, Weequahic 18
Chatham 69, Ramsey 33
Cresskill 46, Pascack Valley 39
Fort Lee 65, Bogota 33
Gill St. Bernard's 69, Trenton Central 23
Irvington 40, Elmwood Park 35
Lenape 50, Middle Township 46
Mainland Regional 59, Neptune 28
Manasquan 63, Toms River South 12
Middletown South 52, Donovan Catholic 28
Morristown 64, Paterson Kennedy 24
Mt. St. Dominic 47, St. Elizabeth 26
Newark Collegiate 39, Newark Lab 32
North Brunswick 48, Academy for Urban Leadership 12
Old Tappan 62, Northern Highlands 60
Passaic Charter 44, Ferris 22
Pope John XXIII 42, North Hunterdon 37
Red Bank Regional 62, Manchester 47
River Dell 40, Holy Angels 33
Rumson-Fair Haven 45, Toms River East 26
Saddle River Day 70, St. Benedict's 42
Secaucus 47, Mahwah 42
Shawnee 63, Southern 27
Toms River North 52, Central Regional 29
Trinity Hall 70, Jackson Memorial 40
Wall 56, Point Pleasant Boro 48
Watchung Hills 61, Cranford 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
