GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chamberlain 61, Todd County 54

Corsica/Stickney 71, Bridgewater-Emery 55

Crow Creek 56, Winner 42

DeSmet 63, Willow Lake 43

Ethan 54, Canistota 17

Eureka/Bowdle 56, South Border, N.D. 40

Herreid/Selby Area 66, Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 38

Howard 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 50

Kadoka Area 36, New Underwood 30

Mitchell Christian 52, Freeman 45

Mobridge-Pollock 65, Potter County 41

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 66, Iroquois/Doland 54

Platte-Geddes 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 34

West Central 64, Sioux Falls Christian 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you