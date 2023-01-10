BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bastrop 59, General Trass (Lake Providence) 58
Bell City 71, Midland 47
Castor 70, Hornbeck 62
Central Private 59, False River Academy 57
Delhi 69, Block 54
Dodson 43, LaSalle 30
Doyline 50, Choudrant 48
Family Christian Academy 37, Pope John Paul 33
International 75, Varnado 47
Lena Northwood 66, Holy Savior Menard 40
Lincoln Preparatory School 74, Cedar Creek 29
Montgomery 58, Grant 52
Natchitoches Central 71, Fairview 63
Parkview Baptist 48, Central - B.R. 42
Pickering 75, Leesville 46
Ringgold 65, Homer 32
Sam Hou 43, Singer 38
St. Edmund Catholic 65, Westminster Christian (LAF) 56
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Hammond 56
Sulphur 52, Barbe 50
Vandebilt Catholic 75, Vermilion Catholic 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
