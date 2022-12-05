GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 65, Akron Garfield 30

Amherst Steele 56, Vermilion 30

Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Fairport Harbor Harding 22

Archbold 43, Defiance 36

Archbold 43, Defiance Tinora 36

Bainbridge Paint Valley 40, Mowrystown Whiteoak 31

Bellaire 54, St. Clairsville 33

Belmont Union Local 66, Martins Ferry 19

Bethel-Tate 48, Georgetown 33

Bryan 68, Edgerton 30

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33, E. Liverpool 31

Carlisle 42, Day. Christian 30

Chagrin Falls Kenston 51, Macedonia Nordonia 48

Cin. Woodward 48, Cin. Taft 5

Columbiana 61, Lisbon David Anderson 27

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Austintown Fitch 31

Day. Meadowdale 64, Day. Ponitz Tech. 37

Delaware Christian 32, Mansfield Temple Christian 30

Delta 45, Pettisville 42

E. Palestine 35, Youngs. Valley Christian 32

Fremont Ross 74, Sandusky 30

Ft. Loramie 42, Tipp City Bethel 34

General McLane, Pa. 51, Conneaut 20

Girard 40, Columbiana Crestview 38

Hamilton Ross 61, Cin. Wyoming 45

Harrod Allen E. 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 23

Heartland Christian 53, Campbell Memorial 29

Hou 56, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 36

Jackson 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41

Kinsman Badger 53, Southington Chalker 34

Legacy Christian 38, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 32

Loveland 50, Lebanon 36

Marietta 43, Dresden Tri-Valley 38

Marion Pleasant 59, Kenton 48

Milford 53, Cin. Turpin 40

Mogadore 66, Lowellville 51

New Bremen 48, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

New Middletown Spring. 44, Hubbard 35

Niles McKinley 38, Youngs. Chaney High School 25

Parma 66, Brooklyn 43

Poland Seminary 51, Youngs. Boardman 48

Pomeroy Meigs 54, McArthur Vinton County 39

Portsmouth 47, Chesapeake 35

Portsmouth Clay 43, Franklin Furnace Green 28

Rockford Parkway 53, Union City Mississinawa Valley 46

S. Point 79, Proctorville Fairland 23

S. Webster 61, Waverly 57

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Batavia 39

Seaman N. Adams 51, Lynchburg-Clay 44

Shaker Hts. 60, Eastlake North 45

Sherwood Fairview 45, Wauseon 40

Stewart Federal Hocking 54, Belpre 52

Streetsboro 70, Lodi Cloverleaf 45

Struthers 46, Berlin Center Western Reserve 40

Vienna Mathews 47, Windham 29

W. Unity Hilltop 59, Hicksville 24

Warren JFK 54, Warren Champion 33

Wheelersburg 80, Beaver Eastern 13

Williamsburg 58, RULH 29

Willoughby S. 48, Maple Hts. 36

Wintersville Indian Creek 69, Lisbon Beaver 28

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Barnesville 19

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

