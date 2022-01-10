GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Pawnee City 18
College View Academy 36, Whiting, Iowa 30
Cornerstone Christian 37, Boys Town 23
Exeter/Milligan 48, Palmyra 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Lewiston 30
Homer 51, River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 36
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 38, Freeman 29
Johnson County Central 44, Tri County 25
Johnson-Brock 44, Meridian 38
Parkview Christian 46, Diller-Odell 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/