GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Pawnee City 18

College View Academy 36, Whiting, Iowa 30

Cornerstone Christian 37, Boys Town 23

Exeter/Milligan 48, Palmyra 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Lewiston 30

Homer 51, River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 36

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 38, Freeman 29

Johnson County Central 44, Tri County 25

Johnson-Brock 44, Meridian 38

Parkview Christian 46, Diller-Odell 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

