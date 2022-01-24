BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Indpls Cathedral 80, Indpls Tech 64
Northwestern 64, Elwood 29
Triton 60, Winamac 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
Updated: January 24, 2022 @ 10:24 pm
