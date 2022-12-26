BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brick Memorial 54, Middletown South 52
Chatham 65, New Providence 63
Colts Neck 68, Toms River North 58
Delbarton 71, Morris Catholic 30
Freehold Township 52, Donovan Catholic 49
Hanover Park 77, Cranford 62
Hunterdon Central 69, Randolph 59
Irvington 62, Ferris 58
Jackson Memorial 57, Wall 30
Latin Charter, Pa. 70, Oakcrest 45
Linden 64, Polytech, Del. 54
Manasquan 73, Toms River South 36
Marlboro 50, Newark Central 40
Mendham 40, Madison 25
Passaic Charter 56, Academy for Urban Leadership 24
Red Bank Catholic 59, Manchester 48
Saddle River Day 67, Union Catholic 56
South River 74, St. Joseph-Metuchen 66
Toms River East 64, St. John Vianney 62
Triton 58, Atlantic Christian 40
Wayne Valley 70, West Morris 69
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.