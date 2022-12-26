BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brick Memorial 54, Middletown South 52

Chatham 65, New Providence 63

Colts Neck 68, Toms River North 58

Delbarton 71, Morris Catholic 30

Freehold Township 52, Donovan Catholic 49

Hanover Park 77, Cranford 62

Hunterdon Central 69, Randolph 59

Irvington 62, Ferris 58

Jackson Memorial 57, Wall 30

Latin Charter, Pa. 70, Oakcrest 45

Linden 64, Polytech, Del. 54

Manasquan 73, Toms River South 36

Marlboro 50, Newark Central 40

Mendham 40, Madison 25

Passaic Charter 56, Academy for Urban Leadership 24

Red Bank Catholic 59, Manchester 48

Saddle River Day 67, Union Catholic 56

South River 74, St. Joseph-Metuchen 66

Toms River East 64, St. John Vianney 62

Triton 58, Atlantic Christian 40

Wayne Valley 70, West Morris 69

