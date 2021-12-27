BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellows Falls Union 72, Hartford 65
Champlain Valley Union 56, Mount Mansfield Union 32
Milton 61, Richford 46
Mount St. Joseph Academy 58, Brattleboro 52
North Country Union 58, Lyndon Institute 51
Wahconah, Mass. 65, Mount Anthony Union 45
Windsor 63, Otter Valley Union 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rice Memorial vs. Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans, ppd.
Rutland vs. St. Johnsbury Academy, ppd.
Vergennes Union vs. Winooski, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/