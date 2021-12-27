BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellows Falls Union 72, Hartford 65

Champlain Valley Union 56, Mount Mansfield Union 32

Milton 61, Richford 46

Mount St. Joseph Academy 58, Brattleboro 52

North Country Union 58, Lyndon Institute 51

Wahconah, Mass. 65, Mount Anthony Union 45

Windsor 63, Otter Valley Union 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rice Memorial vs. Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans, ppd.

Rutland vs. St. Johnsbury Academy, ppd.

Vergennes Union vs. Winooski, ppd.

