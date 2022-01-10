BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Plaine 48, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 46
Burlington 64, Ottumwa 43
Cherokee, Washington 67, West Monona 50
Decorah 85, MFL-Mar-Mac 50
Diagonal 61, Essex 33
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Easton Valley 42
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 73, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49
Highland, Riverside 47, Lone Tree 37
Hinton 59, Kingsley-Pierson 52
Iowa Falls-Alden 68, South Hardin 61
Lisbon 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 37
Martensdale-St. Marys 80, Collins-Maxwell 64
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, Williamsburg 71
Mount Ayr 41, Southwest Valley 31
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 62, Forest City 41
Pella Christian 74, Knoxville 34
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 74, Ruthven-Ayrshire 58
Washington 61, Burlington Notre Dame 44
Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Benton Community 41
West Hancock, Britt 46, Keokuk 38
