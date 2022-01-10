BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Plaine 48, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 46

Burlington 64, Ottumwa 43

Cherokee, Washington 67, West Monona 50

Decorah 85, MFL-Mar-Mac 50

Diagonal 61, Essex 33

Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Easton Valley 42

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 73, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49

Highland, Riverside 47, Lone Tree 37

Hinton 59, Kingsley-Pierson 52

Iowa Falls-Alden 68, South Hardin 61

Lisbon 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 37

Martensdale-St. Marys 80, Collins-Maxwell 64

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, Williamsburg 71

Mount Ayr 41, Southwest Valley 31

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 62, Forest City 41

Pella Christian 74, Knoxville 34

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 74, Ruthven-Ayrshire 58

Washington 61, Burlington Notre Dame 44

Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Benton Community 41

West Hancock, Britt 46, Keokuk 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

