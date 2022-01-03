BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amarillo Tascosa, Texas 60, Clovis 37

Clovis Christian 53, Eunice 36

Taos 68, Grants 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

