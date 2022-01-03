BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amarillo Tascosa, Texas 60, Clovis 37
Clovis Christian 53, Eunice 36
Taos 68, Grants 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
