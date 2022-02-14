BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burton Genesee Christian 75, Mount Morris 60

Canton Prep 66, Allen Park Cabrini 30

Chesaning 83, Midland Calvary Baptist 28

Climax-Scotts 69, North Adams-Jerome 33

Clinton 66, Hudson 64

Concord 61, Britton-Deerfield 57

Dearborn Fordson 65, Belleville 63

East Jordan 81, Ellsworth 62

Frankfort 69, Brethren 42

Hillman 81, Fairview 24

Imlay City 71, Algonac 34

Ishpeming 59, Hancock 43

Lawrence 59, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52

Manistee Catholic Central 49, Walkerville 36

Painesdale Jeffers 92, Baraga 26

Pellston 72, Fife Lake Forest Area 43

Pinconning 51, Farwell 36

Pontiac Academy for Excellence 57, Oakland Intl 39

Saugatuck 60, Holland Black River 25

St. Ignace 89, Brimley 31

Summerfield 77, Livingston Christian 49

Summit Academy North 95, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 17

Tecumseh 58, Whitmore Lake 22

Utica 45, Romeo 39

Waterford Our Lady 61, Frankel Jewish Academy 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

