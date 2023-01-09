GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlee 50, J.R. Tucker 46

Brentsville 57, Liberty-Bealeton 12

Briar Woods 64, Rock Ridge 14

Carlisle 65, Roanoke Valley Christian 55

Chatham 49, Patrick County 30

Clover Hill 53, Prince George 44

Denbigh Baptist 36, Summit Christian Academy 23

Dominion 39, Loudoun County 27

Floyd County 61, Radford 20

Franklin 41, Southampton 13

Fredericksburg Christian 52, Fredericksburg Academy 20

Grove Avenue Baptist 35, Grace Christian 23

Henrico 51, Hermitage 50

James River-Buchanan 53, Hidden Valley 35

James Robinson 51, Fairfax 20

James Wood 48, Hampshire, W.Va. 46

Jefferson Forest 67, Rustburg 16

Justice High School 37, Falls Church 30

K&Q Central 37, Essex 35

Liberty Christian 62, Amherst County 23

Liberty-Bedford 56, Heritage (Lynchburg) 14

Loudoun Valley 49, Broad Run 45

Meridian High School 47, Annandale 15

Mills Godwin 50, Caroline 15

Oscar Smith 43, Booker T. Washington 26

Patriot 55, C.D. Hylton 21

Portsmouth Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 27

Richmond Christian 53, Carmel 19

Ridgeview Christian 61, United Christian Academy 22

Sherando 91, Warren County 24

Skyline 72, John Handley 59

Surry County 46, Greensville County 42

Temple Christian 45, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 37

Union 42, Abingdon 20

West Potomac 60, Alexandria City 45

West Springfield 41, South County 26

William Campbell 33, Randolph-Henry 8

Woodside 58, York 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

