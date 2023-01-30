BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 66, Dunbar 60

Bethesda 55, Northwood 39

Damascus 72, Northwest - Mtg 56

Dundalk 58, Owings Mills 48

Eastern Tech 53, Harford Tech 51

Fort Hill 74, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 35

Gaithersburg 51, Magruder 45

Glenelg 64, Marriotts Ridge 62

John F. Kennedy 79, Montgomery Blair 71

Keyser, W.Va. 70, Bishop Walsh 55

Long Reach 60, Atholton 54

Reservoir 62, Hammond 59

River Hill 74, Howard 67

Salisbury 88, North Dorchester 69

Sherwood 68, Walt Whitman 58

Stephen Decatur 84, Pocomoke 55

Wilde Lake 86, Mt. Hebron 51

Winston Churchill 86, Blake 71

Wootton 68, Wheaton 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

