GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broome 38, Spartanburg Christian 26

Catawba Ridge 51, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 49

Clover 45, Union County 35

Colleton County 48, Lowcountry Wildcats 26

Greenwood Christian 51, W. Wyman King Academy 19

Military Magnet Academy 55, Philip Simmons 45

Saluda 51, Fox Creek 48

South Pointe Christian 64, Carolina Christian Cavaliers 37

Southside 64, High Point Academy 37

Summerville 56, Bishop England 41

W.J. Keenan 82, Mauldin 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

