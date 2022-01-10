GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 45, Harwood Southern 22
Arundel 41, Broadneck 34
Blake 58, Albert Einstein 39
Boonsboro 44, Brunswick 39
Century 46, Westminster 31
Delmarva Christian, Del. 43, Worcester Prep School 34
Edgewood 69, Perryville 51
Elkton 47, North Harford 35
Fallston 56, Harford Tech 44
Gerstell Academy 40, Notre Dame Prep 34
James M. Bennett 35, Pocomoke 29
John F. Kennedy 42, Magruder 25
Manchester Valley 49, Francis Scott Key 44
Meade 46, Severna Park 33
North County 43, Pasadena Chesapeake 30
North East 43, Joppatowne 8
Northern Garrett 56, Mountain Ridge 47
Parkside 84, Crisfield 16
Patterson Mill 67, Aberdeen 22
Quince Orchard 55, Gaithersburg 21
Richard Montgomery 49, Walter Johnson 27
Rockville 53, Poolesville 37
Sherwood 56, Wheaton 18
Springbrook 44, Watkins Mill 16
Walkersville 53, Smithsburg 5
Walt Whitman 52, Winston Churchill 47
Wicomico 55, North Caroline 33
Wootton 54, Bethesda 46
