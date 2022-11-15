BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airline 69, West Monroe 58

Ascension Episcopal 51, Erath 25

Barbe 66, Midland 31

Bonnabel 65, Easton 63

Denham Springs 82, Sumner 47

Doyline 72, C.E. Byrd 56

Evangel Christian Academy 60, Haughton 40

Family Christian Academy 66, Phoenix 52

Holy Savior Menard 50, Pine Prairie 15

Lena Northwood 54, Rapides 24

South Beauregard 70, Grace Christian 23

St. Amant 71, Chalmette 57

Sterlington 61, Weston 39

Wossman 70, Huntington 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McDonogh #35 vs. Jefferson Rise, ppd.

