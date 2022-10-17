PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aitkin def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19
BOLD def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16
Barnesville def. Frazee, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Verndale, 25-13, 14-25, 25-20, 29-27
Cass Lake-Bena def. Red Lake, 25-12, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11
Centennial def. Roseville, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Chisago Lakes def. St. Anthony, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20
Chisholm def. North Woods, 23-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19, 15-11
East Central def. McGregor, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
East Grand Forks def. Park Rapids, 25-21, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16
Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake County, 25-21, 25-9, 25-20
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 29-27
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Red Rock Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-6
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
Holdingford def. Upsala, 25-9, 25-18, 25-18
Jackson County Central def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-6, 25-13
Jordan def. Mound Westonka, 25-21, 25-21, 25-27, 26-24
LeSueur-Henderson def. St. Clair, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22
Liberty Classical def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-6, 25-10, 25-12
Mabel-Canton def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-10, 25-10, 25-7
Minneapolis Southwest def. Edina, 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19
Minneota def. MACCRAY, 29-27, 13-25, 25-13, 25-15
Murray County Central def. Edgerton, 26-24, 25-17, 19-25, 27-29, 15-13
New Life Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11
New London-Spicer def. Albany, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
New Richland-H-E-G def. Nicollet, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14
Orono def. Chanhassen, 15-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22
Osakis def. Pierz, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22
Pine River-Backus def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10
Red Lake Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-18, 25-10, 25-8
Renville County West def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
Rochester Lourdes def. St. Charles, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15
South St. Paul def. Minneapolis Edison, 22-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-18
Spring Grove def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-18, 25-11, 25-17
St. Croix Prep def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-13, 25-8, 25-6
Swanville def. Ogilvie, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
Underwood def. Hancock, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
Visitation def. Simley, 25-19, 25-13, 25-13
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Menahga, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19
Watertown-Mayer def. Hutchinson, 25-9, 25-10, 25-8
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 18-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-11
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
