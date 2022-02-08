GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anoka 48, Champlin Park 47
BOLD 70, Redwood Valley 35
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 59, Stephen-Argyle 51
Barnum 82, Wrenshall 14
Blooming Prairie 48, Bethlehem Academy 38
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 64, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 40
Central Minnesota Christian 80, Renville County West 37
Chatfield 51, La Crescent 47
Chisholm 83, Cook County 55
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 56, Benson 41
Cromwell 55, South Ridge 45
Crookston 55, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 30
Dover-Eyota 79, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42
East Grand Forks 50, Kittson County Central 31
Esko 43, Superior, Wis. 41
Fertile-Beltrami 46, Park Christian 36
Fillmore Central 68, Mabel-Canton 27
Foley 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 38
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 67, Warroad 26
Harris-Lake Park, Iowa 48, Adrian/Ellsworth 41
Houston 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 45
International Falls 58, Littlefork-Big Falls 40
Jackson County Central 84, Blue Earth Area 37
Lac qui Parle Valley 60, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49
Lake City 68, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 57
Lanesboro 57, Rushford-Peterson 49
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, Spectrum 51
MACCRAY 86, Dawson-Boyd 38
Maple Grove 70, Coon Rapids 27
Martin County West 68, Nicollet 65
Melrose 67, Paynesville 59
Milaca 63, Rush City 40
Minneapolis Southwest 79, Breck 36
Minneota 52, Canby 27
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 54
Mounds View 62, Fridley 61
Mountain Iron-Buhl 89, Ely 25
NCEUH 64, Win-E-Mac 50
New Life Academy 48, United Christian 43
Norman County East 64, Win-E-Mac 50
Ortonville 64, Ashby 40
Osseo 67, Park Center 52
Richfield 82, Minneapolis Henry 18
Rockford 55, St. Paul Humboldt 45
Rogers 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 44
Rothsay 53, Brandon-Evansville 51
Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Rocori 67
Schaeffer Academy 50, Wabasha-Kellogg 39
Southland 50, United South Central 31
St. Agnes 46, St. Paul Academy 39
St. Clair 89, Madelia 45
St. James Area 80, Mountain Lake Area 60
Swanville 66, Ogilvie 53
Wabasso 63, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 47
Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Sebeka 43
Winona Cotter 74, St. Charles 27
Worthington 71, Pipestone 65
Yellow Medicine East 68, Lakeview 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
High School for Recording Arts vs. Tri-City United, ccd.
