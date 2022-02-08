GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anoka 48, Champlin Park 47

BOLD 70, Redwood Valley 35

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 59, Stephen-Argyle 51

Barnum 82, Wrenshall 14

Blooming Prairie 48, Bethlehem Academy 38

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 64, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 40

Central Minnesota Christian 80, Renville County West 37

Chatfield 51, La Crescent 47

Chisholm 83, Cook County 55

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 56, Benson 41

Cromwell 55, South Ridge 45

Crookston 55, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 30

Dover-Eyota 79, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42

East Grand Forks 50, Kittson County Central 31

Esko 43, Superior, Wis. 41

Fertile-Beltrami 46, Park Christian 36

Fillmore Central 68, Mabel-Canton 27

Foley 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 38

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 67, Warroad 26

Harris-Lake Park, Iowa 48, Adrian/Ellsworth 41

Houston 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 45

International Falls 58, Littlefork-Big Falls 40

Jackson County Central 84, Blue Earth Area 37

Lac qui Parle Valley 60, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49

Lake City 68, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 57

Lanesboro 57, Rushford-Peterson 49

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, Spectrum 51

MACCRAY 86, Dawson-Boyd 38

Maple Grove 70, Coon Rapids 27

Martin County West 68, Nicollet 65

Melrose 67, Paynesville 59

Milaca 63, Rush City 40

Minneapolis Southwest 79, Breck 36

Minneota 52, Canby 27

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 54

Mounds View 62, Fridley 61

Mountain Iron-Buhl 89, Ely 25

NCEUH 64, Win-E-Mac 50

New Life Academy 48, United Christian 43

Norman County East 64, Win-E-Mac 50

Ortonville 64, Ashby 40

Osseo 67, Park Center 52

Richfield 82, Minneapolis Henry 18

Rockford 55, St. Paul Humboldt 45

Rogers 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 44

Rothsay 53, Brandon-Evansville 51

Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Rocori 67

Schaeffer Academy 50, Wabasha-Kellogg 39

Southland 50, United South Central 31

St. Agnes 46, St. Paul Academy 39

St. Clair 89, Madelia 45

St. James Area 80, Mountain Lake Area 60

Swanville 66, Ogilvie 53

Wabasso 63, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 47

Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Sebeka 43

Winona Cotter 74, St. Charles 27

Worthington 71, Pipestone 65

Yellow Medicine East 68, Lakeview 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

High School for Recording Arts vs. Tri-City United, ccd.

