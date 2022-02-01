GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baraga 61, Lake Linden-Hubbell 26

Bark River-Harris 62, North Central 21

Bay City Western 66, Bay City John Glenn 32

Belding 62, Comstock Park 38

Berkley 54, Royal Oak 33

Buchanan 44, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 34

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 48, Fairview 25

Calumet 67, Hancock 35

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 31, New Haven 11

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 57, Hannahville Indian 27

Deckerville 33, Ubly 28

Detroit Comm & Media Arts 38, Detroit Osborn 33

Detroit Renaissance 50, Detroit King 10

Eben Junction Superior Central 45, North Dickinson 37

Flushing 51, Flint Powers 50

Gaylord 39, Boyne City 19

Grosse Pointe North 37, Port Huron 34

Harbor Springs 59, Gaylord St. Mary 33

L'Anse 68, Chassell 14

Lawrence 33, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32

Macomb Dakota 56, Port Huron Northern 35

Mason County Central 34, White Cloud 20

Milan 69, Airport 68, OT

Niles 52, Dowagiac Union 42

Niles Brandywine 58, Three Oaks River Valley 15

North Muskegon 48, Holton 43, OT

Ontonagon 48, Painesdale Jeffers 33

Petoskey 59, Cheboygan 31

Rudyard 82, Oscoda 76, 2OT

Saranac 44, Vermontville Maple Valley 19

Stephenson 44, Rapid River 10

Stevensville Lakeshore 73, Berrien Springs 23

Sturgis 69, Marshall Academy 15

Summerfield 47, Sand Creek 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Florence, Wis. vs. Crystal Falls Forest Park, ppd.

