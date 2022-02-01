GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baraga 61, Lake Linden-Hubbell 26
Bark River-Harris 62, North Central 21
Bay City Western 66, Bay City John Glenn 32
Belding 62, Comstock Park 38
Berkley 54, Royal Oak 33
Buchanan 44, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 34
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 48, Fairview 25
Calumet 67, Hancock 35
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 31, New Haven 11
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 57, Hannahville Indian 27
Deckerville 33, Ubly 28
Detroit Comm & Media Arts 38, Detroit Osborn 33
Detroit Renaissance 50, Detroit King 10
Eben Junction Superior Central 45, North Dickinson 37
Flushing 51, Flint Powers 50
Gaylord 39, Boyne City 19
Grosse Pointe North 37, Port Huron 34
Harbor Springs 59, Gaylord St. Mary 33
L'Anse 68, Chassell 14
Lawrence 33, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32
Macomb Dakota 56, Port Huron Northern 35
Mason County Central 34, White Cloud 20
Milan 69, Airport 68, OT
Niles 52, Dowagiac Union 42
Niles Brandywine 58, Three Oaks River Valley 15
North Muskegon 48, Holton 43, OT
Ontonagon 48, Painesdale Jeffers 33
Petoskey 59, Cheboygan 31
Rudyard 82, Oscoda 76, 2OT
Saranac 44, Vermontville Maple Valley 19
Stephenson 44, Rapid River 10
Stevensville Lakeshore 73, Berrien Springs 23
Sturgis 69, Marshall Academy 15
Summerfield 47, Sand Creek 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Florence, Wis. vs. Crystal Falls Forest Park, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/