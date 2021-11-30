BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ascension Episcopal 62, Berwick 47
Barbe 82, LaGrange 70
Brother Martin 68, South Plaquemines 25
Caldwell Parish 69, Kilbourne 45
Comeaux 65, Lafayette Christian Academy 49
De La Salle 51, Holy Cross 43
Delhi 65, Richwood 60
Denham Springs 87, Northeast 27
Doyline 61, North Webster 55
East Jefferson 71, M.L. King Charter 46
East St. John 60, St. Augustine 51
Elizabeth 46, Merryville 42
Evans 45, Negreet 42
Grace Christian 60, Plainview 57
Hammond 102, Sumner 37
Holy Savior Menard 57, Sacred Heart 50
Jesuit 77, H.L. Bourgeois 36
Kaplan 49, Delcambre 48
King 96, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 40
Lafayette 65, Cecilia 53
Lake Arthur 67, Midland 42
Mandeville 56, Port Allen 39
Montgomery 44, Dodson 25
Northside Christian 60, Gueydan 40
S. B. Wright 83, Rosenwald Collegiate 19
Sarah T. Reed 81, West St. John 48
Shaw 66, Ben Franklin 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Independence 37
Westminster Christian 75, False River Academy 42
Wossman 89, Tioga 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Weston vs. Dodson, ccd.
