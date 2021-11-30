BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ascension Episcopal 62, Berwick 47

Barbe 82, LaGrange 70

Brother Martin 68, South Plaquemines 25

Caldwell Parish 69, Kilbourne 45

Comeaux 65, Lafayette Christian Academy 49

De La Salle 51, Holy Cross 43

Delhi 65, Richwood 60

Denham Springs 87, Northeast 27

Doyline 61, North Webster 55

East Jefferson 71, M.L. King Charter 46

East St. John 60, St. Augustine 51

Elizabeth 46, Merryville 42

Evans 45, Negreet 42

Grace Christian 60, Plainview 57

Hammond 102, Sumner 37

Holy Savior Menard 57, Sacred Heart 50

Jesuit 77, H.L. Bourgeois 36

Kaplan 49, Delcambre 48

King 96, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 40

Lafayette 65, Cecilia 53

Lake Arthur 67, Midland 42

Mandeville 56, Port Allen 39

Montgomery 44, Dodson 25

Northside Christian 60, Gueydan 40

S. B. Wright 83, Rosenwald Collegiate 19

Sarah T. Reed 81, West St. John 48

Shaw 66, Ben Franklin 49

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Independence 37

Westminster Christian 75, False River Academy 42

Wossman 89, Tioga 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Weston vs. Dodson, ccd.

