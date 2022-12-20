BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonanza 56, Mohawk 36

Catlin Gabel 52, Elmira 41

Crater 72, Marshfield 63

Dufur 38, Perrydale 35

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 55, St. Stephens Academy 26

Huntington 52, Elgin 29

Neah-Kah-Nie 83, Nestucca 43

North Lake/Paisley 49, Condon 40

Open Door 76, Crosshill Christian 37

Sherman 58, Monument/Dayville 28

St. Paul 59, Damascus Christian 32

Triangle Lake 40, Alsea 35

Valley Catholic 55, Willamina 37

Warrenton 75, Scio 43

Capitol City Classic=

Central 73, Sprague 68

Gresham 87, Canby 35

Sherwood 70, South Salem 55

Silverton 80, Regis 45

West Linn 64, Beaverton 48

Gladstone Holiday Tournament=

Gladstone 59, St. Helens 30

Marist 49, Scappoose 32

Hardwood Invite=

King's Way Christian School, Wash. 71, Benson 60

Mountainside 79, Camas, Wash. 56

Roosevelt 87, Bellevue, Wash. 73

South Medford 68, Washington, Wash. 18

Iolani Classic=

Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 75, Lake Oswego 59

Lakeridge Tournament=

Clackamas 74, South Eugene 65

La Salle 59, Sunset 49

Southridge 59, North Medford 53

Lakeside Tournament=

Lakeridge 74, McDaniel 53

Newberg Tournament=

Aloha 55, Centennial 50

McNary 63, Newberg 36

Tall Timbers Tournament=

Country Christian 65, Myrtle Point 51

Days Creek 55, Trinity Lutheran 53

Tarkanian Classic=

De La Salle 85, Faith Lutheran, Nev. 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you