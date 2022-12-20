BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonanza 56, Mohawk 36
Catlin Gabel 52, Elmira 41
Crater 72, Marshfield 63
Dufur 38, Perrydale 35
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 55, St. Stephens Academy 26
Huntington 52, Elgin 29
Neah-Kah-Nie 83, Nestucca 43
North Lake/Paisley 49, Condon 40
Open Door 76, Crosshill Christian 37
Sherman 58, Monument/Dayville 28
St. Paul 59, Damascus Christian 32
Triangle Lake 40, Alsea 35
Valley Catholic 55, Willamina 37
Warrenton 75, Scio 43
Capitol City Classic=
Central 73, Sprague 68
Gresham 87, Canby 35
Sherwood 70, South Salem 55
Silverton 80, Regis 45
West Linn 64, Beaverton 48
Gladstone Holiday Tournament=
Gladstone 59, St. Helens 30
Marist 49, Scappoose 32
Hardwood Invite=
King's Way Christian School, Wash. 71, Benson 60
Mountainside 79, Camas, Wash. 56
Roosevelt 87, Bellevue, Wash. 73
South Medford 68, Washington, Wash. 18
Iolani Classic=
Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 75, Lake Oswego 59
Lakeridge Tournament=
Clackamas 74, South Eugene 65
La Salle 59, Sunset 49
Southridge 59, North Medford 53
Lakeside Tournament=
Lakeridge 74, McDaniel 53
Newberg Tournament=
Aloha 55, Centennial 50
McNary 63, Newberg 36
Tall Timbers Tournament=
Country Christian 65, Myrtle Point 51
Days Creek 55, Trinity Lutheran 53
Tarkanian Classic=
De La Salle 85, Faith Lutheran, Nev. 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
